UN-Qatar: Together In Journey For Peace, Progress Since 1971

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Since Qatar joined the United Nations in 1971, the partnership between them has expanded in the areas of multilateral cooperation, humanitarian diplomacy, and conflict resolution. Over the past 55 years, joint cooperation and coordination in the service of humanity have defined the relationship between Qatar and the UN.

Qatar has established a strong presence across most UN activities and within regional and international groups, working to find solutions to regional and global crises, prevent conflicts, and build peace. The UN considers Qatar an active and reliable partner, not merely as a donor nation, but as an effective diplomatic player that builds bridges, fosters relations and communication between nations and peoples, instills hope, and transforms peace and prosperity into tangible realities across continents and regions.

Strategic partnership

The relationship between the two embodies a model of strategic partnership that combines quiet diplomacy with a practical commitment to peacebuilding and fostering prosperity for people. This partnership extends beyond mere joint statements or formal agreements; it encompasses pivotal roles in mediation, support for humanitarian operations, and community empowerment through education, health, and sustainable development programs. It has formed an interconnected network of initiatives that helped defuse tensions and provided support and relief to millions of people affected by crises, wars, and disasters across the globe.

In pursuit of humanitarian goals, Qatar has, over the past two decades, established a network of relationships with various UN bodies and specialized agencies. Qatar's partnership with the UN takes on added significance at this critical international juncture. The multilateral system is facing one of its toughest tests since the UN's inception, driven by complex global circumstances. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Development Goals are under immense pressure, compounded by challenges such as climate change, food security, extremism, displacement, poverty, widening disparities in education and development opportunities, and the

digital revolution.

Amidst this complex landscape, Qatar's approach is grounded in the reality that modern crises are interconnected: war breeds poverty and displacement; poverty and deprivation can fuel instability; climate change exacerbates resource scarcity and migration; and inadequate education limits future opportunities.

Meanwhile, development can strengthen community resilience, sustainable peace cannot be built in a society lacking education, opportunity, and economic security, just as development is difficult to achieve in an environment ravaged by conflict and instability. Qatar's international cooperation strategy supports the objective of fostering further economic and social development in low-income countries.

It aligns with the global goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and supports the global partnership for development aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and fostering economic development and environmental sustainability. The majority of Qatari aid is directed toward low-income and least developed countries, as well as nations affected by natural disasters and conflicts.

Qatar attaches special importance to the least developed countries, supporting their efforts to achieve the Millennium Development Goals. It is also committed to delivering aid to those affected by disasters and crises through bilateral and multilateral channels, adhering to best practices and maintaining a high level of professionalism and expertise.

Humanitarian assistance

Qatari aid has reached more than 100 countries across various continents, focusing on the health, education, water, and sanitation sectors, in addition to providing emergency humanitarian assistance in response to natural disasters, such as floods and droughts, in certain countries.

In addition to its significant contributions to development, Qatar has placed great importance on education as a key tool for peacebuilding, providing substantial support to ensure access to education in many parts of the world, particularly in conflict zones. In this context, the efforts of the Education Above All Foundation stand out.

The foundation has achieved significant milestones by providing quality education to millions of out-of-school children across more than 50 countries, in partnership with Unicef and over 80 global partners.

The Education Above All Foundation has had a considerable impact on education and sustainable development worldwide.

By the end of 2023, the number of beneficiaries of its programs had exceeded 22mn. The foundation contributed to the economic empowerment of over 3.3mn young people through training, employment, and entrepreneurship support, while 2.6mn teachers, school staff, and community members have benefited from educational skills development programs.

Under the Al Fakhoora program, 10,687 students gained access to higher education opportunities, while more than a million people benefited from community development and youth empowerment programs designed to enhance their participation in building their communities.

The foundation has implemented numerous initiatives and projects in Arab countries, such as Yemen, Morocco, and Syria, to address the problem of widespread unemployment among Arab youth.

Silatech was established with a capital of $100mn to address youth unemployment globally by creating job opportunities for young people, particularly women and the underprivileged. It successfully achieved the goal it set in 2019: providing job opportunities for 5mn beneficiaries.

The UN General Assembly also adopted Resolution 74/275, submitted by Qatar, designating September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

This initiative was spearheaded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, and a member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates Group, and forms part of Her Highness' numerous humanitarian and development initiatives across the globe.

HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Muraikhi, former Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Public-Private Partnerships and Islamic Social Finance, explained that the relationship Qatar has built with the UN has long since transcended the traditional ties between a member state and an international organization.

It has evolved into a multidimensional strategic partnership encompassing political and diplomatic support, humanitarian and development efforts, institutional funding, and the hosting of UN entities and programs.

Qualitative shift

UN Secretary-General António Guterres himself has described this evolution as a qualitative shift in the nature of the partnership, particularly through the transition to multi-year funding and support for the core resources of UN agencies, thereby enhancing the partnership's sustainability and its capacity to deliver long-term impact.

HE al-Muraikhi added that diplomatic influence is not measured by a state's size, but rather by credibility, the ability to build trust, continuity, and a readiness to shoulder responsibility. Qatar has successfully carved out an influential international role through mediation, dialogue, and multilateral engagement, alongside a sustained humanitarian and developmental presence, he noted. Qatari mediation is not merely a situational activity but has become an integral, established component of its foreign policy.

He emphasised that the Qatari approach embodies a vision that views development as an integral part of peacebuilding. He stated that, based on his experience in development and humanitarian work, sustainable peace cannot be achieved through political agreements alone, but rather, education, livelihood opportunities, healthcare, community empowerment, and addressing the root causes of fragility and extremism are all integral components of a unified peacebuilding framework.

For his part, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Affairs at Qatar University Dr Abdullah Bandar al-Otaibi emphasised that the partnership between Qatar and the UN is multidimensional, extending beyond financial support to encompass diplomatic, developmental, humanitarian, and institutional efforts.

He explained that Qatar does not merely contribute to the UN's programs; it leverages its balanced relationships and ability to engage with opposing parties to support mediation and conflict resolution, as well as hosting a number of UN offices and centers in Doha. What distinguishes the Qatari experience is the combination of preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response, and long-term investment in human capital, effectively linking the management of immediate crises with the building of sustainable peace.