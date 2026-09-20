Abandoned Vehicle, Machinery And Equipment To Be Auctioned Via Mzadat App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council announced the electronic auction of abandoned vehicles, machinery and equipment.

The auction according to the Council will be carried out via the“Court Mzadat” app, in cooperation between the Enforcement Court and the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment at the Ministry of Municipality.

The initiative aims to strengthen government partnerships, enhance institutional integration and promote the use of shared digital solutions.

It will also contribute to developing electronic auction procedures with greater efficiency and transparency.