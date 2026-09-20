Qatar Media Corporation Participates In Bilaraby Annual Gathering 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation is participating in the second edition of the BilAraby Annual Gathering 2026, one of the initiatives of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

The forum kicked off on Saturday at the Student Center in Education City and will continue for two days under the theme "With Our Ideas, We Build.”

The Corporation's participation, as a media partner, comes as part of its support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the presence of the Arabic language and promoting its use in the media and knowledge sectors, in addition to contributing to conveying the message and content of the forum to a wider audience, and introducing its goals and initiatives.

At the forum, the Corporation has dedicated a pavilion to introduce the "Media Encyclopedia,” one of its specialized knowledge projects. The encyclopedia provides Arabic content documenting media concepts, terminology, and theories, as well as prominent figures in the media and influential institutions, following an academic approach that connects media knowledge with its intellectual and historical contexts.

Official spokesperson for the Qatar Media Corporation Ali Issa said that the media partnership with the BilAraby Forum stems from the Corporation's interest in initiatives that strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in the media landscape and open broader avenues for its use and for developing its tools across various knowledge-based and professional fields. He emphasized the Corporation's commitment to supporting projects that enrich Arabic media content.

He explained that the "Media Encyclopedia” is one of the knowledge projects that reflects the Corporation's interest in documenting media concepts and terminology in Arabic and presenting them within an academic framework that provides a specialized reference for professionals, researchers, and those interested in the field.