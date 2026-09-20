Al-Zubra Star Appears, Signifying Cooler Nights: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Al-Zubra star appeared today, September 20, 2026, marking the beginning of the first period of the Safri season, said Qatar Meteorology Department.

Al Zubra star is the second of the autumn stars and will last for 13 days. It consists of two stars that appear to be approximately a handspan apart.

“During this period, nights become cooler, northern winds become more frequent, and the weather is hot during the day and cool at night. It is also associated with the possibility of rainfall, while the lengths of day and night become equal.”

Farmers can plant date palms and cultivate vegetables during this period as it is considered suitable for planting