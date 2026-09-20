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Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Cyprus, Malawi Ambassadors

Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Cyprus, Malawi Ambassadors


2026-09-20 02:03:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received, separately on Sunday, copies of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar, HE Elpidoforos Economou, and Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Qatar, HE Twaib Abdullah Ali.HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the two ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and affirmed Qatar's support for strengthening relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries and advancing cooperation across various fields.

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The Peninsula

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