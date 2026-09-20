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Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Indonesia

Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Indonesia


2026-09-20 02:03:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jakarta: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The message was handed over by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Indonesia HE Dr. Sultan bin Mubarak Al Dosari during his meeting with Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs HE Sugiono.

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The Peninsula

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