Amir Receives Written Message From Jordan's King

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the message during his meeting on Sunday with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.