Delegation Of Syria's Inspection Authority Vsits Qatar's Public Prosecution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the Central Authority for Control and Inspection of the Syrian Arab Republic, chaired by Amer Al Ali, visited Qatar's Public Prosecution.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on the jurisdiction and responsibilities of the Economic Crimes and Money Laundering Prosecution, which highlighted its vigorous efforts to investigate corruption cases and prosecute financial crimes.

The Public Prosecution presented the delegation with a detailed briefing on the responsibilities and accomplishments of the Criminal Studies Institute, highlighting the institute's role in legal education and professional training for national legal personnel.

The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, draw on experience, and deliver a series of specialized presentations.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Syrian delegation commended the Public Prosecution's significant role and its sustained efforts to advance the legal framework and enhance oversight mechanisms.

Both sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise and information in the legal and oversight fields.

They underscored the importance of strengthening mechanisms to combat corruption and money laundering and taking the necessary steps to bolster the legal framework.