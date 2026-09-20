Qatar Condemns Israeli National Security Minister, Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security and settlers under the protection of occupation police, describing the act as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an unacceptable provocation to the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is exclusively a place of worship for Muslims. It also stressed that any unilateral measures seeking to alter the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law.

The Ministry warned that continued violations and provocations of this kind threaten to fuel further violence and escalation in the region and undermine prospects for calm and stability. It called on the international community to take urgent action to compel Israel to halt its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites and to comply with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

The Ministry also reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people. It stressed the need to end the occupation and enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, foremost among which is the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.