Qatar LNG Capabilities Could Return To Normal Within Couple Of Weeks Of Hormuz Reopening: Energy Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

New York: Qatar could return liquified natural gas (LNG) capabilities to normal levels within a couple of weeks if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy CEO and President HE Eng. Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said on Sunday.⁠

HE Al Kaabi's statement came in response to a question asked during a session of the Qatar Economic Forum held in New York regarding how quickly can the State get back to normal capabilities if the Strait of Hormuz was to open.

HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said“with the subtraction of the 17% we can get back to normal operations within a couple of weeks.”

QatarEnergy, in a statement released in March, said that it expected the“damage to its Ras Laffan Industrial City caused by missile strikes, which occurred on Wednesday 18 March 2026, and in the early hours of Thursday 19 March 2026, to cost about $20 billion a year in lost revenue and to take up to five years to repair, impacting supply to markets in Europe and Asia.“

“The attacks damaged two liquefied natural gas (LNG) producing Trains 4 and 6 totaling 12.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production, representing approximately 17% of Qatar's exports. Train 4 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (66%) and ExxonMobil (34%), and Train 6 is a joint venture between QatarEnergy (70%) and ExxonMobil (30%).“