Hilton Named Sri Lanka's No. 1 Best Workplace Once Again

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hilton Sri Lanka has once again been named the Best Workplace in Sri Lanka by Great Place To Work, retaining the country's No. 1 position for the second consecutive year. Along with this, the company was also the recipient of Best Workplace in Asia (Large category), Best Multi-National Corporation, and the Industry Excellence Award for Hospitality - Hotels and Resorts. The recognition is shared across Hilton's four properties in Sri Lanka and reflects a workplace culture shaped by its Team Members, with a continued focus on growth, wellbeing, inclusion and a genuine sense of belonging.

The recognition brings together four distinct properties under one Hilton culture. In the heart of the capital, Hilton Colombo, the flagship property, has stood at the forefront of Sri Lankan hospitality for nearly four decades, creating memorable stays and landmark occasions for generations of guests, while in the vibrant center of Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences has welcomed guests for nearly three decades, offering a refined residence-style experience centered around spacious living, meaningful connection and the warmth of Hilton hospitality. In the deep south, DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort is set within the Weerawila Bird Sanctuary, overlooking the serene waters of Weerawila Lake, while Hilton Yala Resort offers a contemporary retreat on the edge of Yala's wilderness, shaped by nature and locally inspired experiences. Each property has its own identity, yet the Team Members across all four are united by the same purpose of creating exceptional stays through genuine hospitality.

Commenting on the recognition, Manesh Fernando, Area General Manager for Hilton Sri Lanka and General Manager of Hilton Colombo, said, "Being recognized as the Best Workplace across Sri Lanka and Asia is an extraordinary honor, but what gives these awards real meaning is the people behind them. Our Team Members have built a culture rooted in trust, care and opportunity, and this recognition is a tribute to every one of them across our four hotels, who bring that culture to life each day.”

At the center of Hilton's workplace culture is a commitment to helping Team Members thrive both professionally and personally. Thrive@Hilton brings this philosophy together by creating meaningful opportunities and a culture where Team Members can thrive regardless of background, role or location. Learning and career development are supported through Lead@Hilton, an industry-leading platform offering management and leadership resources, virtual development programs and insights from senior leaders, while Hilton's management trainee pathways help develop the next generation of hospitality leaders.

That support extends beyond career progression. Go Hilton, Hilton's popular Team Member travel program, gives Team Members access to discounted travel benefits and the opportunity to experience Hilton hospitality around the world. Careers@Hilton further introduces young people to the possibilities of a career in hospitality through awareness and development initiatives.

Beyond formal development, Team Members across Hilton Sri Lanka are encouraged to connect and contribute through environmental and social impact initiatives, community projects, and talent activities. Together, these programs and experiences reflect the people-first culture behind the brand. From city stays in Colombo to resort experiences in Weerawila and Yala, the same culture is carried forward by Team Members who bring Hilton's hospitality to life, not only for every guest they welcome, but also to one another.