Sri Lanka CERT And ADB Convene Stakeholders To Review Critical National Information Infrastructure Assessment Findings

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka CERT, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), conducted a session to discuss the findings of the Identification and Assessment of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) in Sri Lanka on 15 September 2026 at the Ruby Hall, BMICH, Colombo.

The assessment was conducted under the Advancing Digital Transformation Project, with the support of the Asian Development Bank, and aims to contribute to strengthening the protection, cybersecurity, and resilience of Sri Lanka's Critical National Information Infrastructure. The assessment was conducted by TNK2, an Australian cybersecurity research and development company based in Melbourne, Victoria.

The session was conducted by Dr. Jongkil Jay Jeong, Managing Director of TNK2, and provided an opportunity for Information Security Officers (ISOs) and Assistant Information Security Officers (AISOs) representing CNII organizations to review and discuss the findings of the assessment, with the participation of representatives from the ADB.

The discussion covered an overview of the assessment and its methodology, key findings, cybersecurity and resilience observations, identified gaps and challenges, and stakeholder feedback to validate the findings.

Participants also discussed priority areas for strengthening the protection of CNII, together with recommendations and the way forward for enhancing the cybersecurity and resilience of critical information infrastructure in Sri Lanka.

The session provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to gain a common understanding of the current cybersecurity and resilience landscape of CNII and to identify areas requiring further attention and strengthening.