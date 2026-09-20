Can A Check Still Be Cashed After 6 Months?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A check does not automatically become worthless after six months, but banks generally no longer have to honor an ordinary check once it reaches that age – Shutterstock

A check can still be cashed after six months, but the bank does not have to honor it. Once a check reaches that age, it generally becomes a stale check, which changes how the paying bank may handle it.

That creates an awkward little banking problem. The check may still look perfectly normal, the money may still sit in the writer's account, and nobody may have canceled it. Yet the person holding it could walk into a bank and hear,“We can't take this one.”

The six-month mark does not automatically erase the check. It simply moves the check into a category where the bank can refuse payment. That distinction matters if an old reimbursement, refund, rent payment, gift, settlement, or other check turns up in a drawer long after its writer expected it to disappear.

Six Months Changes the Bank's Obligation

The six-month rule comes from the banking rules surrounding checks, but it does not work quite like an expiration date printed on a carton of milk. Under the Uniform Commercial Code, a bank generally has no obligation to pay a check presented more than six months after its date. The rule does not prevent the bank from paying it, either. A bank can still honor the check if its policies and circumstances allow it.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau describes checks more than six months old as“stale checks” and notes that banks and credit unions may choose to honor them. Federal law does not require the institution to do so, and state requirements can differ.

That means the date written on the check still matters months later. A check dated March 10 does not suddenly become worthless on September 10. Instead, the paying bank gains the right to decline it after that point. The person who wrote the check may also face a surprise if the bank accepts it and the funds leave the account much later than expected.

Why a Bank Might Refuse an Old Check

A bank has a practical reason to treat an old check differently. Circumstances around the account can change during six months, including the account balance, the status of the account, or the possibility that the check no longer reflects the writer's current instructions. The bank therefore does not have to assume that a check sitting around for months still represents an active payment request.

The distinction also matters for the person trying to cash the check. A bank may have its own policies for check cashing, including requirements involving the payee, identification, the age of the check, and whether the bank holds an account for the person who wrote it. The CFPB notes that many banks and credit unions will not cash a check more than six months old.

Consider a reimbursement check that someone found inside an old folder while cleaning out a desk. The writer may still owe the money, but the bank teller cannot necessarily treat the six-month-old check like a brand-new one. A refusal also does not necessarily mean the underlying payment obligation disappeared, so the recipient may need to contact the person or organization that issued the check.

Not Every Check Follows the Same Path

The familiar six-month rule mainly concerns ordinary checks drawn against a checking account. Other instruments can follow different rules, so treating every piece of paper that resembles a check as identical can create confusion.

For example, the Uniform Commercial Code specifically excludes certified checks from the six-month rule that gives banks discretion over older checks. Other instruments, such as cashier's checks and teller's checks, also have separate rules governing enforcement and timing.

Government checks can create another wrinkle because federal funds-availability rules address how banks handle deposits of certain government checks. Those rules concern when deposited funds become available, not a blanket promise that every old government check remains cashable forever.

A check also can carry its own language limiting when someone can present it. The OCC notes that a check can include wording such as“not good after” a specified period, which can discourage late presentation. So an old check deserves a closer look before someone assumes the standard six-month rule settles everything.

The Smart Move for a Check That Has Been Sitting Around

If a check has crossed the six-month mark, calling the issuer usually makes more sense than simply marching into a bank and hoping for the best. The issuer can confirm whether the payment remains valid and, if necessary, arrange a replacement. That approach can also prevent confusion if the original check eventually turns up again.

Anyone who wrote an old check should pay attention, too. A stale check does not guarantee that the money will remain untouched in the account. The UCC allows a bank to charge its customer's account for a payment made after six months when the bank acts in good faith.

That detail can surprise someone who mentally crossed an old check off the list. A check may sit untouched for months and then suddenly get presented. If the writer has already spent the money elsewhere, that delayed transaction could create an entirely different banking headache.

The same principle explains why keeping track of outstanding checks still matters. A check that has not cleared does not necessarily mean the payment disappeared. The safest approach involves checking the account, contacting the issuer or payee when necessary, and confirming the bank's policy before relying on an old check.

Six Months Is a Warning, Not a Magic Eraser

The phrase“six months” sounds much more definitive than it actually is. It does not mean a check automatically becomes worthless on its six-month birthday. It means the bank generally no longer has an obligation to pay an ordinary check simply because the check exists.

That difference can save a reader from two opposite mistakes: throwing away a legitimate payment too soon or assuming an ancient check will sail through the banking system without a problem. The actual outcome can depend on the type of check, the bank's policies, applicable state rules, and whether the issuer still intends to honor the payment. A quick call can often settle the issue before a trip to the branch turns into an unnecessary errand. For anyone holding an old check, the date on the paper deserves attention before the check goes anywhere near a deposit scanner. And for anyone who wrote it, an unpaid check can remain relevant even after months of silence.

Have you ever found an old check long after you thought the money was gone, or had a bank refuse one because of its age? Share your experience in the comments.