BJYM's Seva Sankalp Yatra Spreads Message Of Service Across States Enters MP, Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)-led 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', launched on September 17 from Vadnagar and Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service, continued its journey on the fourth day, carrying the message of seva, social responsibility and public participation across the country.

The Yatra, which began simultaneously from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, has traversed multiple routes and on Sunday entered Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thousands of karyakartas (workers) and citizens have been participating in service-oriented activities along the way. More than a journey from one place to another, the Yatra aims to take the spirit of“Seva Sankalp” directly to the people. At every halt, BJYM workers are engaging with communities, understanding local concerns and undertaking activities that create meaningful social impact.

Elected representatives and public leaders have also joined as Seva Yatris and participated alongside grassroots workers.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi participated as a Seva Yatri and held a Jan Samwad with villagers at Kanij in Kheda district. BJP MP and national in-charge of all cells VD Sharma joined one of the routes and took part in grassroots activities.

From Uttar Pradesh, state minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Lok Sabha MP Rajmani Kol participated, while Gujarat ministers Kamlesh Patel and Rivaba Jadeja were among other prominent leaders who joined the service initiatives.

Across the routes, a wide range of activities are being organised. These include“Swachhta Abhiyan” and cleanliness drives at public places and villages, tree plantation programmes to promote environmental responsibility, Bhajan Gayan and spiritual gatherings, Jan Chaupal and Jan Samwad for direct interaction with citizens, visits to old-age homes and service of senior citizens, and other community engagement programmes based on local needs.

The Yatra reflects the belief that seva is not an occasional activity but a continuous responsibility towards society. It seeks to connect the younger generation with the values of selfless service, discipline, compassion and social responsibility that have marked Prime Minister Modi's public life over 25 years.

BJYM national president Hemang Joshi said the“Seva Sankalp Yatra” is a journey of commitment, compassion and collective responsibility. He noted that karyakartas are turning the spirit of seva into action through cleanliness drives, tree plantation, Jan Samwad, bhajan sessions and care for the elderly.

The enthusiastic participation of public representatives and citizens, he said, shows the deep connect that the idea of seva has with society.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's long public service journey, BJYM remains committed to inspiring India's youth to make seva a way of life and contribute to building a stronger, more compassionate and Viksit Bharat.