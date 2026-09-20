Eureka Takes“Find The Unseen” Into Italy's Everyday Urban Spaces For World Cleanup Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROME, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka marked World Cleanup Day 2026 in Italy with its“Find the Unseen” campaign, encouraging people to take a closer look at the spaces they encounter every day and notice areas that can easily escape attention.

While World Cleanup Day often focuses on streets, parks and other public environments, Eureka used the campaign to explore a simple idea: even the most familiar places can contain areas people pass by every day without really noticing.

The wider initiative brought together creators across Italy, France, Germany and Spain, with each collaboration interpreting“Find the Unseen” through a local perspective.

In Italy, @trustnotyler took the campaign directly into an urban public setting, turning a familiar city space into an opportunity to look more carefully at what often goes unnoticed. Through interactions with people around him and a hands-on demonstration of Eureka FloorShine 880 Wet and Dry Vacuum, the content shifted attention from the places people naturally see to the less obvious areas underfoot.

The urban setting gave“Find the Unseen” a clear everyday context, drawing attention to areas people pass by regularly without necessarily noticing. The content turned a familiar public space into a simple reminder to look more closely at what can easily be overlooked.

Looking ahead, Eureka plans to continue working with creators across Europe to discover more of these“unseen” spaces. Through future collaborations, the brand aims to encourage greater attention to both private and shared environments and make cleaner surroundings part of everyday life.









Eureka also introduced the“Find the Unseen” social media challenge, inviting consumers to clean overlooked areas at home with Eureka products, share their experience in video form and participate for a chance to receive cashback.

As part of the World Cleanup Day campaign, Eureka is offering 6% off any Eureka product from now through September 30 with the promotional code eureka920 on its Italian website.

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About Eureka

Founded in Detroit, USA, in 1909, Eureka is a century-old vacuum cleaner brand dedicated to making cleaning easier. The brand focuses on innovation, practical design and ease of use, developing cleaning solutions for everyday life.

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Bingo Mao

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