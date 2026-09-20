Almost French Patisserie / Epicure Wins Multiple Major Awards Including Outstanding Bakery And Outstanding New Business

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Almost French Pâtisserie and Almost French Epicure secure top honours at the Local Small Business Awards, adding to their national and state titles.

- Alex CharasseMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Almost French Group has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing two major wins at the 2026 Local Small Business Awards: Outstanding Bakery/Cake Shop for Almost French Pâtisserie and Outstanding New Business for Almost French Epicure. These awards highlight the group's continued rise as one of Australia's most influential French culinary brands.The victories add to an already impressive list of accolades, including the Australian Champion Traditional Bakery Award and the Victorian Excellence Awards – Bakery Category, positioning Almost French Group as a leader in craftsmanship, innovation, and community‐driven hospitality.Founded by French‐Australian chef Alex Charasse, Almost French Group operates two venues dedicated to elevating French gastronomy in Australia. Almost French Pâtisserie is celebrated for its artisanal craft, traditional techniques, and signature creations, while Almost French Epicure has quickly become known for its modern French dining experience and innovative approach to flavour.“These awards reflect the dedication, passion, and discipline that define French pastry and cuisine,” said founder Alex Charasse.“Our team works tirelessly every day, and this recognition shows that Melbourne continues to embrace the craft and culture we bring to the table.”The Outstanding Bakery/Cake Shop award recognises excellence in product quality, technique, and customer experience - areas where Almost French Pâtisserie has consistently excelled. Meanwhile, Outstanding New Business celebrates the rapid growth, strong brand identity, and community impact of Almost French Epicure,which has quickly become a standout in Melbourne's dining landscape.With multiple national and state awards now under its belt, Almost French Group continues to expand its influence, with new product lines, collaborations, and community initiatives planned for 2026–2027.For media enquiries, interviews, or high‐resolution images, please contact:Media Relations - Almost FrenchEmail:...Phone: 04 05 45 71 21

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Almost french patisserie

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Almost French Patisserie / Epicure Wins Multiple Major Awards Including Outstanding Bakery and Outstanding New Business News Provided By Almost french patisserie September 20, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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