Bengaluru Software Charge: Property Owners To Pay Additional Fee With Tax, Here's What It Is And How Much It Can Cost

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru property owners have to pay an additional fee alongside their property tax. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun charging an annual 'software charge' on commercial and residential properties, as per media reports. The new charge has now sparked a debate, earning criticism from taxpayers about the additional fee.

What is software charge in Bengaluru

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the software charge is being charged alongside the annual property tax by the five corporations of the city under the GBA. It is said to be for the technology that enables property owners to pay their civic dues online.

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Reportedly, GBA will be charging an annual 'software charge' of ₹200 on residential properties. For commercial properties, the charge is ₹1,000 as per reports.

Deccan Herald reported that the new tax demand comes midway through the financial year. It is also reported that the newly levied charge arrived without any official announcement.

Reportedly, the software charge has left many questioning the additional fee and its timing.

GBA breaks silence

Reportedly, GBA clarified that the software fee was implemented as a necessary measure. It is said to cover the recurring costs of maintaining and upgrading the digital infrastructure, which is used for property tax collection and other civic-related services. Officials reportedly said that the authority has no independent revenue source to fund the IT-related expenses in the sector.

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GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil has defended the software charge, stating that civic services in Bengaluru have been changed due to the introduction of technology.

“In building a world-class city, we need world-class software and IT infrastructure,” Moudgil was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Reportedly, he claimed that development and maintenance of these digital systems requires a substantial amount of funds. He added that the annual ₹200 charge for residential properties is nominal when compared with the time and convenience offered to citizens via digital services.

The GBA reportedly cited its e-Khata system as an example of the scale of its digital transformation. Moudgil alleged that nearly 12 lakh e-Khatas had been issued in less than two years, which he believed would not have been possible with traditional, paper-based systems.

GBA also claimed that digital systems have helped to accelerate a disposal rate of around 98% as applications typically processed within seven to eight days. It also added that applicants usually receive e-Khatas in about a week's time.