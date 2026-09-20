Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Locked In A Car In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died of suffocation after being locked inside a parked car in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Vinobha Nagar village of Julurupadu mandal, police said.

The child was identified as Tanvisri, daughter of Vinobha Nagar sarpanch, Gangawat Naveen.

The girl, while playing near the house, opened the door of a parked car. The incident went unnoticed, and the door of the vehicle got locked while the child was inside.

As Tanvisri did not return home for a long time, family members began searching for her in the neighbourhood. After a two-hour-long search, someone peeped into the car and saw the girl lying between the two front seats.

They broke the window panes and pulled out the girl. She was rushed to the government hospital at Kothagudem, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Police suspect that the girl may have died of suffocation due to lack of ventilation inside the closed car.

The incident shocked the villagers. Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

Police have advised parents to be careful and ensure that children do not have access to parked vehicles. They also urged people to check cars before locking them, especially when children are around.

A similar incident had occurred in Nalgonda district in April, 2026. A five-year-old girl had died after getting locked inside a parked car.

In April last year, two children had died of suffocation after they were found trapped inside a parked car in Damaragidda village of Chevella in Ranga Reddy district

A five-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy had entered the vehicle, which belonged to a relative, while playing outside the house. The doors reportedly got locked, and the children, who were unable to open them, died of suffocation.