RAWE Students Interact With NABARD CGM On Rural Development And Agri-Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - IANS) Bhagalpur, Sep 20 (IANS) The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bhagalpur, organised an interactive session for students participating in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme with NABARD Chief General Manager (CGM) Gautam Kumar Singh on Sunday.

According to a press release, the programme focused on rural development, agricultural entrepreneurship, employment opportunities, innovation, project development and various schemes implemented by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Addressing the students, Singh explained NABARD's role in promoting rural development, agriculture and allied sectors, entrepreneurship and employment generation. He highlighted the institution's efforts to support innovation and projects through financial assistance and discussed the role of incubation centres in transforming agricultural innovations into viable enterprises.

Singh also assured cooperation in developing agri-tourism at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bhagalpur, opening up possibilities for students and farmers to explore agriculture-based entrepreneurial activities.

Dr R.K. Sohane, Director of Extension Education at Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, emphasised the objectives of the RAWE programme and highlighted the concept of“One Student, One Farmer, One Solution.” He urged students to understand farmers' real-world challenges during field visits and work to develop practical solutions suited to local conditions.

Dr Anita Kumari, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Bhagalpur, outlined the centre's extension and technical activities to support farmers. She also highlighted ongoing efforts to explore agri-tourism opportunities at the KVK.

During the programme, Aditi Pandey and Swapnil delivered a presentation on“One Student, One Farmer, One Solution”, focusing on identifying farmers' problems, documenting challenges and developing practical solutions.

The session gave RAWE students insights into NABARD schemes, project formulation, incubation, innovation, and employment opportunities in agriculture.

Officials and scientists from Bihar Agricultural University and NABARD attended the event, including Dr Abhay Mankar, Deputy Director of Training, and NABARD AGMs Nitesh Kumar and Lalan Kumar.

The programme concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session involving students, NABARD officials and agricultural scientists.