Polyarylsulfone Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global polyarylsulfone market size was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2026 to USD 2.92 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the polyarylsulfone market with a market share of 36.8% in 2025.

Polyarylsulfone is a high-performance thermoplastic known for excellent heat resistance, chemical stability, strength, and durability. It is widely used in medical devices, automotive components, aerospace parts, electronics, and industrial applications requiring reliable performance under demanding conditions.

2025 Market Size: USD 1.68 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.79 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 2.92 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.33%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 36.8% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.36%

By Type Leading Segment: Polysulfone Market Share in 2025: 41.6% By End-User Fastest-Growing Segment: Healthcare CAGR: 7.94% (2026–2034)

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Growing Adoption in Medical and Healthcare Applications

Polysulfone, polyethersulfone, and polyphenylsulfone offer heat resistance, chemical stability, dimensional stability, and resistance to repeated sterilization, making them suitable for demanding healthcare applications.

In April 2025, Syensqo introduced White Radel PPSU, a new polyphenylsulfone material designed for medical and biopharmaceutical equipment, with improved visibility, cleanability, and sterilization performance.

Increasing Use in Electric Vehicles and Advanced Electronics

Polyarylsulfones provide thermal stability, chemical resistance, electrical insulation, and dimensional precision, supporting applications in EV battery components, connectors, semiconductor equipment, sensors, and electronic housings.

In March 2025, BASF highlighted biomass-balanced polyethersulfone as a lower-carbon-footprint material for automotive applications while maintaining the performance characteristics required for demanding vehicle components.

Growing Demand for High-Performance Materials in Healthcare and Electronics

The increasing use of high-performance plastics in medical devices, electrical and electronics components, automotive systems, and water-treatment equipment is driving the polyarylsulfone market. These materials offer high heat resistance, chemical stability, dimensional strength, and durability, making them suitable for demanding applications where conventional plastics may not perform adequately.

In March 2025, BASF introduced biomass-balanced polyethersulfone for applications including automotive components, medical devices, electronics connectors, and water-related products, supporting broader adoption of polyarylsulfone materials.

High Production Costs and Specialized Processing Requirements

The relatively high production costs of polyarylsulfones can limit their adoption, particularly in price-sensitive applications. Specialized raw materials, complex manufacturing processes, and the need for advanced processing equipment can increase the overall cost compared with conventional engineering plastics. These factors may restrict wider use in applications where lower-cost alternatives can meet basic performance requirements.

In 2026, manufacturers continued focusing on improved processing technologies and material formulations to reduce production complexity and expand the cost-effective use of polyarylsulfones across industrial applications.

Expansion of Sustainable and Application-Specific Grades

The development of sustainable and application-specific polyarylsulfone grades is creating new opportunities for market participants. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing fossil-based feedstocks with renewable alternatives while maintaining thermal, mechanical, and chemical performance. Demand for specialized materials in medical, automotive, electronics, food-contact, and water-treatment applications is also encouraging product innovation.

In March 2026, BASF expanded its Ultrason portfolio with six polyphenylsulfone grades designed for high-temperature food-contact applications and compliance with changing European bisphenol regulations.

Meeting Sustainability and Regulatory Requirements

Increasing environmental regulations and sustainability expectations are creating challenges for polyarylsulfone manufacturers. Material qualification and requalification can also increase development time for manufacturers and end users.

In March 2026, BASF introduced PPSU grades designed to comply with EU Regulation 2024/3190 on bisphenols in food-contact materials, helping manufacturers transition affected products while maintaining high-temperature performance.

Polysulfone Segment Dominated the Market with 41.6% Share in 2025

The polysulfone segment dominated the polyarylsulfone market with a 41.6% share in 2025, reaching USD 0.70 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during 2026–2034. Polyethersulfone accounted for a 37.9% share, reaching USD 0.64 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52%, while polyphenylsulfone represented 20.5%, reaching USD 0.34 billion, with a CAGR of 8.14%.

Polyethersulfone and polyphenylsulfone are gaining adoption in specialized applications where higher performance, sterilization resistance, and durability are required.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Healthcare Segment is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.94%

The healthcare segment accounted for a 26.9% share of the polyarylsulfone market in 2025, reaching USD 0.45 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2026–2034. Electrical and Electronics accounted for a 21.7% share, reaching USD 0.36 billion, while Automotive represented 16.4%, reaching USD 0.28 billion. Aerospace accounted for 13.8%, reaching USD 0.23 billion.

Healthcare applications are increasingly using polyarylsulfones because of their heat resistance, chemical stability, durability, and ability to withstand repeated sterilization. Automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and water-treatment industries also use these materials where lightweight construction, dimensional stability, and reliable performance under demanding conditions are required.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

North America dominated the polyarylsulfone market with a 36.8% share in 2025, reaching USD 0.62 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during 2026–2034. The region's leading position is supported by strong demand for high-performance polymers across healthcare, aerospace, automotive, electrical and electronics, and water-treatment applications. Advanced manufacturing capabilities and increasing adoption of lightweight and durable engineering materials are also supporting regional growth.

The US market is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, aerospace and automotive manufacturing, and strong demand for high-performance engineering plastics. Increasing use of polyarylsulfones in medical devices, filtration systems, electronic components, and industrial applications is contributing to market growth.

Canada's market is supported by growing demand for advanced materials across healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. Increasing investment in manufacturing and water-treatment infrastructure is also creating opportunities for polyarylsulfone materials.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe accounted for 28.4% of the polyarylsulfone market in 2025, reaching USD 0.48 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during 2026–2034. Growth is supported by stringent performance and sustainability requirements, advanced automotive manufacturing, healthcare applications, and increasing demand for lightweight engineering materials. The expansion of specialized polymer applications is also supporting regional development.

Germany's market benefits from its strong automotive, electronics, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Growing demand for lightweight, heat-resistant, and chemically stable engineering materials is supporting the adoption of polyarylsulfones across specialized applications.

The UK market is supported by demand from healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and advanced manufacturing industries. Increasing adoption of high-performance polymers in medical equipment, filtration systems, and electronic components is contributing to market expansion.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 24.7% of the polyarylsulfone market in 2025, reaching USD 0.41 billion, and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.36% during 2026–2034. Growth is supported by rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, automotive production, electronics manufacturing, and increasing investment in water-treatment systems. Rising demand for advanced engineering plastics is creating additional opportunities across the region.

Japan's market is supported by advanced automotive, electronics, healthcare, and precision manufacturing industries. Strong demand for high-performance materials with thermal stability, chemical resistance, and dimensional durability is encouraging the use of polyarylsulfones in specialized applications.

China's market benefits from its large manufacturing base, expanding automotive and electronics industries, healthcare development, and increasing investment in water-treatment infrastructure. Growing domestic production of advanced components is supporting demand for high-performance engineering plastics.

Middle East and Africa accounted for 4.5% of the polyarylsulfone market in 2025, reaching USD 0.08 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during 2026–2034. Growth is supported by industrial development, healthcare infrastructure expansion, water-treatment investments, and increasing demand for durable engineering materials. Development of advanced manufacturing capabilities is also creating opportunities for market participants.

The UAE market is supported by investments in healthcare infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, advanced manufacturing, and industrial development. Growing demand for durable, heat-resistant, and chemically stable materials is supporting the adoption of polyarylsulfones.

Africa's market is supported by gradual industrialization, healthcare infrastructure development, water-treatment projects, and growing demand for advanced materials. Increasing investment in manufacturing and infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for polyarylsulfone applications across industrial and healthcare sectors.

The polyarylsulfone market is competitive, with major companies focusing on high-performance PSU, PESU, and PPSU materials for healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, water treatment, and industrial applications. Key players include BASF SE, SABIC, Solvay, Quadrant AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Ensinger, Polymer Industries, Techmer PM, RTP Company, and Westlake Plastics Company Inc. Competition is increasingly centered on material performance, sustainability, specialized grades, processing efficiency, and application-specific solutions.

BASF SE is strengthening its position through continued development of Ultrason polyarylethersulfone materials for demanding applications. Its portfolio covers polysulfone, polyethersulfone, and polyphenylsulfone grades used across healthcare, automotive, electronics, water treatment, and other high-performance applications.

In March 2025, BASF introduced Ultrason E 2010 BMB, described as the world's first biomass-balanced polyethersulfone, using renewable feedstock from waste-based resources while maintaining the performance and processing characteristics of its conventional grade.

Basf SE Sabic Solvay Quadrant AG Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. Ensinger Polymer Industries Techmer PM (Polymer Modifiers) RTP Company Westlake Plastics Company Inc. Polymer Dynamix Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation SAMYANG CORPORATION Gallina India MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

May 2026: Solvay launched a new Udel® polyarylsulfone grade designed for high-performance medical and healthcare applications. March 2026: BASF expanded its specialty engineering polymers portfolio with new high-temperature thermoplastic solutions for industrial and electrical applications. October 2025: Syensqo introduced new Radel® polyphenylsulfone materials with enhanced hydrolytic stability for healthcare and aerospace applications. July 2025: SABIC expanded its ULTEMTM high-performance thermoplastics portfolio for demanding electrical and transportation applications.