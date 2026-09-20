Correction: Prior Authorization Under CMS-0057-F: How Payers Are Rebuilding Utilization Management For Compressed Timelines

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prior Authorization Medical Review Services -- Prior authorization has moved to the center of healthcare payer operations. With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalizing the Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F), health plans, managed care organizations, and third-party administrators face shorter decision windows and new transparency obligations at the same time review volumes continue to climb. For many organizations, the response has been a careful review of their prior authorization medical review services and the operational systems that support them.

The rule reshapes expectations that had held for years. Its shorter decision timeframes apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and CHIP fee-for-service programs, and Medicaid and CHIP managed care entities. For these payers, the material change is a faster standard timeframe: the window for a standard prior authorization decision on items and services is reduced to seven calendar days, generally, subject to permitted extensions under applicable program requirements. The 72-hour expedited timeframe for urgent requests already applied to these programs and continues to govern expedited decisions. Qualified Health Plan issuers on the federally facilitated exchanges are subject to other provisions of the rule, including denial-reason, public reporting, and application programming interface requirements, but not to these decision-timeframe requirements. The requirements also do not extend to every type of prior authorization, and drugs, for example, fall outside the prior authorization provisions of CMS-0057-F. CMS has since issued a separate proposed rule, CMS-0062-P, that would extend electronic prior authorization requirements to drugs; those provisions are proposed and not yet final. According to guidance published by CMS, the rule's operational provisions took effect in 2026, and the initial prior authorization metrics reporting deadline was March 31, 2026, with the standardized application programming interfaces following in 2027. The practical effect is a compressed timeline that leaves less room for backlogs, manual handoffs, and inconsistent documentation.

Compressed Timelines Expose Operational Gaps

Shorter decision windows do not simply require faster work. They expose whatever operational gaps already exist. Organizations that depend on limited reviewer capacity, manual case routing, or inconsistent clinical criteria often discover that peak volumes and tighter deadlines arrive together. When they do, decision quality and defensibility can suffer at exactly the moment regulatory scrutiny increases.

Healthcare leaders evaluating their readiness are increasingly focused on a small set of operational questions:



Can the organization sustain expedited and standard decision timelines during volume spikes?

Are medical necessity determinations documented consistently enough to withstand audits and appeals?

Is reviewer capacity available across the required specialties and jurisdictions?

Can concurrent and retrospective review continue without creating new backlogs? Are denial rationales specific, evidence-based, and clearly communicated?

These questions reflect a shift in how payers think about prior authorization. Speed is necessary, but speed without documented quality tends to reappear later as appeals, provider abrasion, and compliance findings.

The Cost of Backlogs

Backlogs are the most visible symptom of an overloaded utilization management operation, and they carry real cost. Delayed determinations postpone care, frustrate providers, and generate downstream call volume and grievances. Under compressed timelines, a backlog is no longer just an efficiency problem. It can become a compliance problem.

This is why many organizations now treat utilization management backlog solutions as a core capability rather than an occasional fix. Scalable reviewer networks, standardized workflows, and purpose-built software allow plans to absorb elevated volume without extending turnaround or relaxing clinical standards. The goal is not simply to clear cases quickly, but to clear them accurately and defensibly the first time.

Concurrent and Retrospective Review Under Pressure

Prior authorization does not exist in isolation. It sits alongside concurrent review, which evaluates care as it is delivered, and retrospective review, which examines care after the fact. Under compressed timelines, these functions can compete for the same reviewer capacity. Organizations that manage concurrent and retrospective review services within a single, standardized operating model are often better positioned to balance workloads and maintain consistency across the full review lifecycle.

Consistency matters here, though not every changed determination signals a problem. A determination may legitimately differ at a later stage when additional clinical information becomes available. The concern is unexplained variation, where the same clinical facts produce different determinations because criteria were applied inconsistently. Standardized clinical criteria, consistently applied across review stages, reduce that kind of variation while still allowing determinations to evolve as new information arrives.

Rebuilding the Operating Model Around Quality

Leading payers are responding to CMS-0057-F not by cutting corners, but by rebuilding the operating model so that speed and quality reinforce one another. That rebuild typically combines standardized review workflows, a national physician reviewer network, structured quality validation, and technology that reduces manual effort. Purpose-built utilization management software supports faster routing, clearer documentation, and continuous performance monitoring, while a broad reviewer network keeps specialty-matched capacity available when volume rises.

BHM Healthcare Solutions, a nationally recognized independent review organization, has built its operating model around this principle. The company reports an average review turnaround of approximately 24 hours, with urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically indicated, alongside 99.8% on-time turnaround and 99.9% first-pass accuracy. BHM maintains a nationwide physician reviewer network with licensure coverage across all 50 states, and its standard medical review workflow incorporates its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, which is designed to keep documentation consistent and decisions defensible even under compressed timelines.

Reducing Turnaround Without Sacrificing Accuracy

The central operational challenge of the new rule is to reduce prior authorization turnaround time without sacrificing accuracy. Organizations that achieve both tend to share several characteristics: standardized clinical criteria, sufficient specialty-matched reviewer capacity, structured quality assurance applied to every case, and reporting that surfaces performance issues before they become audit findings. Together, these capabilities allow a plan to meet expedited and standard timelines consistently rather than only when volume is low.

Payer utilization management solutions that combine these elements also support the transparency obligations of CMS-0057-F. Specific denial rationales, consistent documentation, and measurable turnaround metrics are easier to produce when the underlying review process is standardized and instrumented from the start.

Technology, Interoperability, and the API Requirement

CMS-0057-F is as much a data-exchange rule as a timeline rule. Alongside faster decisions, it requires affected payers to implement standardized application programming interfaces, including a Prior Authorization API and related interfaces built on modern data standards, with the operative dates arriving in 2027. The intent is to let providers determine what documentation a payer requires, submit requests electronically, and receive decisions with far less manual back-and-forth. For utilization management teams, interoperability changes the shape of the work. When intake and status are automated, reviewer time shifts toward the clinical judgment that actually requires a physician, and fewer cases stall in administrative limbo. Organizations that treat the API mandate as an operational upgrade, rather than a compliance checkbox, tend to capture the turnaround benefits the rule was designed to produce.

Interoperability also raises the importance of clean, structured documentation. Automated exchange only helps if the underlying determination and its rationale are complete and consistent. This is where standardized review processes and quality validation intersect with technology, because the data a payer returns to a provider is only as defensible as the review that produced it.

What Compressed Timelines Mean for Providers and Members

Faster decision requirements are meant to benefit members, and when they work as intended, they do. Timely determinations reduce delays in care, shorten the window of uncertainty for patients, and give providers quicker answers. The risk is that an organization meets the clock while weakening the underlying decision, which shifts burden onto providers through avoidable denials and onto members through appeals. Payers that pair speed with documented quality protect the member experience the rule was designed to improve, rather than trading one problem for another.

Implementation Considerations for Payers

Operationalizing CMS-0057-F is as much a people and process question as a technology one. Plans are examining reviewer capacity across specialties and states, the specificity of denial language, the consistency of clinical criteria across review types, and the reporting needed to demonstrate compliance. Many are also deciding what to keep in-house and what to support through an external partner. The organizations making the smoothest transitions treat these as connected decisions, aligning capacity, criteria, documentation, and reporting into a single operating model rather than addressing each in isolation.

Market Context and What Comes Next

Prior authorization reform is unlikely to slow. Federal and state expectations continue to move toward faster, more transparent, and more defensible medical necessity decisions, and additional rulemaking such as the proposed CMS-0062-P signals continued momentum. Organizations that can substantiate their operational performance with clear, evidence-based information are better positioned to meet the scrutiny that accompanies these expectations.

For healthcare payers, the message of CMS-0057-F is consistent with a longer industry trend. The organizations best positioned for compressed timelines are those that treat prior authorization as a disciplined clinical and operational process, supported by measurable quality, scalable capacity, and technology, rather than as a task to be completed as quickly as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does CMS-0057-F require for prior authorization?

For Medicare Advantage organizations and state Medicaid and CHIP programs, including their managed care entities, CMS-0057-F shortens the standard prior authorization decision timeframe for items and services to seven calendar days, generally, subject to permitted extensions; the 72-hour expedited timeframe for urgent requests already applied to these programs. The rule also requires specific denial reasons, public reporting of prior authorization metrics, and standardized interfaces. Qualified Health Plan issuers on the federally facilitated exchanges are subject to these transparency and interface provisions but not to the decision-timeframe requirements. The operational provisions took effect in 2026, with the required interfaces following in 2027, according to CMS.

How can payers reduce prior authorization turnaround time?

Payers reduce prior authorization turnaround time by combining standardized clinical criteria, specialty-matched reviewer capacity, structured quality validation, and purpose-built software, rather than trading accuracy for speed. BHM reports an average turnaround of approximately 24 hours with urgent reviews in as little as 30 minutes.

What are utilization management backlog solutions?

Utilization management backlog solutions combine scalable reviewer capacity, workflow automation, and quality validation to clear elevated case volumes without extending turnaround or lowering clinical standards, which is especially important under compressed regulatory timelines.

What is the difference between concurrent and retrospective review?

Concurrent review evaluates care while it is being delivered, and retrospective review examines care after it has been provided. Managing both within a standardized operating model helps payers keep determinations consistent and defensible across the full review lifecycle.