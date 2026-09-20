Bengal: Former Trinamool Panchayat Head's Death Creates Stir In Patashpur, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) The unusual death of a former Trinamool Congress panchayat head has created a stir in Patashpur of East Midnapore district on Sunday.

Trinamool alleged that BJP-backed miscreants took the leader, Bijanbandhu Bagh, from his house, kept him at a location for a few days, and physically tortured him. Police later rescued him and admitted him to a hospital in Kolkata with serious injuries. He died on Saturday. The ruling party dismissed allegations of lynching, saying no BJP members were involved.

According to police, Bijanbandhu was head of Southkhand Gram Panchayat in Patashpur-II block of the Patashpur Assembly constituency. Trinamool alleged that six to seven people came to his house last Thursday, took away his bike, dragged him out, and detained him at a local timber mill. His family approached police, who arrested two accused and rescued him in an injured condition.

He was admitted to Egra Super Speciality Hospital in critical condition and later shifted to a hospital along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata, where he died on Saturday. On Sunday, news of his death spread in Patashpur.

Former state minister and Trinamool leader Akhil Giri alleged that the BJP was directly involved, calling it a political murder. He said Bijanbandhu was picked up by a“bike brigade,” detained at a timber mill, and beaten before being rescued in poor condition. Giri dismissed claims that the incident was linked to money disputes, insisting it was entirely political.

On the other hand, BJP's Kanthi organisational district president Somnath Roy said none of their workers was involved. He stated,“For so long, BJP workers have been victims of violence. They have never resorted to violence. Hundreds of our workers have been martyred. The death is sad. If anyone is involved, the police administration will punish them through legal means.”

Police sources confirmed two arrests so far in connection with Bijanbandhu's death. His autopsy is being conducted in Kolkata, and the body may be handed over to the family on Monday.