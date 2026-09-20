IIT Kharagpur Director Reaches Out To Students After IIT Bombay Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep (IANS) Against the backdrop of the ongoing turmoil at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay over the suicide of a second-year student, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, has sent out a heartfelt message to students on how to tackle examinations.

He posted a video message on X along with a note addressed to students, ahead of examinations at the institute.

“An exam is indeed important, but it is not bigger than you. A grade is important, but it does not define you. Sometimes, you will surprise yourself very positively, and sometimes despite sincere preparations, an exam may not go your way,” he said in the video.

He added:“Please do not catastrophise such a moment. A poor exam is not a poor life. A disappointing grade is not a verdict on your ability. Prepare sincerely, sleep adequately, not too much, but at least enough to give you mental stability and peace to appear for the test.”

Prof. Chakraborty advised students to eat properly, help friends remain positive, and walk into the exam hall with confidence and honesty.

“Life has an extraordinary ability to give us opportunities to rebuild ourselves. Some of the strongest people you will meet in life are not those who never stumbled but those who knew how to rise after they stumbled,” he said.

He urged students to seek help if overwhelmed:“Do not carry a difficult moment alone, simply because you believe you are expected to be strong. If you find yourself in a genuinely difficult situation and have not intentionally harmed anyone, please remember that you are not standing there alone. As your director, I shall stand there to protect your dignity.”

In his letter, he wrote:“As you walk into your examination halls, remember this: an exam measures what you wrote on one day. It does not measure who you are or what you will become. You earned your place at IIT Kharagpur through years of effort, and that strength has not left you. Trust your preparation. Breathe. Take one question at a time. And whenever the pressure feels heavy, know that you are not carrying it alone. My hand is on your shoulder, today and always. This Institute stands behind every one of you, on your good days and on your difficult ones. Give it your honest best. That is all I ask, and it is more than enough.”

The message comes after the suicide of Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, who allegedly used a mobile phone during an examination.

The institute claimed he had uploaded questions on his phone and attempted to answer them using ChatGPT. Faculty members said he was counselled and assured that his academic career would not be affected.

However, a section of students launched an agitation, and Sahil's parents registered an FIR against the institute and a faculty member for alleged casteist remarks. The Powai Police Station is investigating the matter.