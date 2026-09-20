Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Rashmika Mandanna's Fierce Avatar in 'Mysaa' Teaser

The teaser for Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pan-India film 'Mysaa' was unveiled on Sunday, and it shows the actress in a never-seen-before avatar Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama presents Rashmika as a strong and fearless woman who takes on several challenges in her path.

The teaser begins with Rashmika's character speaking about her struggles as she says,“I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The film then introduces her as a woman who refuses to give up and chooses to fight despite the challenges around her.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in the film. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. The teaser shows her riding a bike and taking part in underwater action scenes. One of the key moments in the teaser shows Rashmika sitting underwater with a sickle in her hand, adding to the intense mood of the film.

Take a look at the teaser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

'Mysaa' Cast, Crew and Release Details

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, 'Mysaa' also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.

The film has cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The action sequences have been choreographed by international action choreographer Andy Long.

'Mysaa' is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama 'Cocktail 2', which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She also has 'Mysaa' in the pipeline.

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