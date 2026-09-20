30 Acres Allocated For State-Of-The-Art Cricket Academy At Sekerkot: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state government is laying special emphasis on developing cricket infrastructure across the state and has already allocated 30 acres of land at Sekerkot in West Tripura District for setting up a state-of-the-art cricket academy.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Annual Award Distribution Ceremony-2026 organised by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) at Rabindra Bhavan here, said that the popularity of cricket has increased manifold in recent years along with other sports.

“In the coming days, players from other states of the Northeast will also get the opportunity to train at this academy. Besides, the construction of the much-awaited international cricket stadium is also nearing completion. It will soon be possible to organise national and international-level matches there,” he said.

Saha, who was also earlier President of the TCA, said that parents are also encouraging their children to take up cricket.“With the joint efforts of the TCA and the BCCI, Tripura players are showcasing their talent at the national level. The government will continue to provide necessary legal and administrative support to the TCA for the development of cricket in the state,” he said.

Regarding the development of cricket infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that the proposed cricket academy at Sekerkot could emerge as an important training centre not only for Tripura but also for the entire northeastern region. He said that initiatives have also been taken to complete the construction of the international cricket stadium at the earliest.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that large-scale national and international cricket matches would be organised at the stadium very soon. Saha said that improved practice grounds are also being developed in places such as Kailashahar, Belonia and Jirania to promote cricket at the grassroots level, particularly in rural areas of the state.

Highlighting the achievements of Tripura's cricketers, the Chief Minister specially congratulated Mani Shankar Murasingh for setting a unique example by becoming the first cricketer from the state to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches. He also mentioned the consistent performance of cricketer Sridam Pal and appreciated the contribution of guest players Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar.

The Chief Minister said that cricket has the unique ability to unite people by making them rise above differences of religion, caste and language.

During the programme, Saha felicitated Tripura's first-class cricketer Abhijit Sarkar for his special achievement in the Duleep Trophy 2026-27.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, TCA President Tapan Lodh, Secretary Subrata Dey, and other officials were present at the programme.