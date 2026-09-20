6,436 Ganesh Idols Immersed In Mumbai On 7Th Day No Untoward Incident Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) A total of 6,436 Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai on the seventh day of the Ganesh festival on Sunday, with no untoward incident reported during the immersion process, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the immersion report updated until 9 p.m., 99 public Ganesh idols, 6,127 household idols and 210 Gauri idols were immersed at various designated locations across the city.

The figures reflect continued devotee participation in the annual festival, marked by prayers, cultural programmes, and the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in water bodies and designated artificial immersion ponds, BMC officials said.

Of the total 6,436 immersions recorded on Sunday, household idols accounted for the largest share, with 6,127 idols immersed. Public celebrations contributed 99 idols, while 210 Gauri idols were also immersed as part of the festivities.

Civic authorities have been overseeing immersion arrangements to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees and ensure safety at immersion points, officials said.

According to the BMC report, no untoward incident was reported during the immersion process until 9 p.m. The civic body's monitoring of the proceedings forms part of its efforts to ensure that the festival is conducted peacefully and without disruption.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Maharashtra's major festivals, attracting large gatherings of devotees who participate in idol installation, daily worship and immersion ceremonies. The immersion ritual symbolises Lord Ganesha's return to his abode and is observed with devotional processions and celebrations.

The BMC continues to maintain records of idol immersions during different stages of the festival. The seventh-day figures update the scale of celebrations and immersion activity across Mumbai. The civic authorities' report covers immersions recorded up to 2100 hours on September 20, 2026.