Punjab BJP Chief Attacks AAP Govt Over 'Suppression' Of Anti-Drug Voices

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 20 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, accusing it of failing to curb the drug menace and allegedly attempting to silence voices raised against the open sale of drugs in the state.

In a post on X, Dhillon highlighted three alleged incidents involving individuals who, according to him, had raised concerns about drugs, linking them to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's home district of Sangrur.

"First, Mohanjeet Singh from Sheron village... then Gulzar Singh from a Dalit family in Tur Banjara... and now Jagsir Jaga, a poor labourer from Namol village," Dhillon wrote.

Targeting the AAP government, the Punjab BJP chief alleged that authorities were focusing on suppressing those speaking out against drugs instead of taking effective action to control the menace.

"The 'AAP' government, failing to curb drugs, is now focusing on silencing voices raised against drugs," he said in his post.

Dhillon claimed that Jagsir Singh, who had raised his voice against the alleged open sale of drugs in his village, was subjected to treatment similar to that of Gulzar Singh. He further alleged that the incident left Jagsir so devastated that he was forced to consume poison.

Expressing outrage, the BJP leader said it was "extremely shameful" that three such incidents had allegedly occurred within a single month in Sangrur, the Chief Minister's home district.

"If the Chief Minister cannot protect the people of his own area from drugs and the mafia, then what will happen to the rest of Punjab?" he asked.

Dhillon's attack comes as the AAP government has launched a door-to-door campaign to apprise people of its achievements during the last four-and-a-half years in Punjab.

Reaffirming the BJP's support for anti-drug campaigners, Dhillon said his party would not allow innocent people's voices to be suppressed and stood firmly with Jagsir Singh and others fighting against drugs.