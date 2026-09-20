Noctiria, An Urban Horror Roguelite Deckbuilder, Is Out Now On Steam

Noctiria official key art

Strategic card-based combat in Noctiria

Boss battle in Noctiria

Doesn't Matter Games launches its dark 1990s urban-horror deckbuilder with six playable heroes, four acts and support for eight languages.

- Daniele SelvitellaMILANO, MI, ITALY, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noctiria, the urban-horror roguelite deckbuilder developed by independent studio Doesn't Matter Games, is now available on Steam for Windows PC.Set in a corrupted, decaying city inspired by the 1990s, Noctiria combines strategic turn-based card combat with permanent progression, branching handcrafted maps and a dark horror atmosphere.Players can choose from six playable heroes - Shadow, Mist, Void, Parasite, Abyss and Reflection - each featuring a different starting deck, card pool and gameplay mechanics.Throughout each run, players build and refine their deck, read enemy intentions, manage Mana and Shield, combine interconnected status effects and use consumable relics to survive increasingly dangerous encounters.The full version of Noctiria includes four acts, Elite creatures, Boss battles, merchants, treasures, unknown events and a persistent progression system that allows players to unlock new possibilities and permanently improve cards between runs.Corruption also plays a central role in the experience, influencing several systems throughout the journey and adding further risk to decisions made outside combat.Noctiria is available with support for eight languages: English, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese.A free demo remains available on Steam for players who want to experience the first act before entering the full game.“Releasing Noctiria is the end of a very long development journey, but it also feels like the beginning of something new,” said Daniele Selvitella, founder and game developer at Doesn't Matter Games.“For months this city existed mainly in my head and on my computer. Now players around the world can finally enter it, build their own strategies and discover what is waiting below.”Noctiria is available now on Steam for Windows PC.Steam:Press Kit:noctiriapresskit/About Doesn't Matter GamesDoesn't Matter Games is an independent game studio based in Italy, focused on creating distinctive games with strong atmosphere, unusual mechanics and dark worlds.

Daniele Selvitella

Doesn't Matter Games

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Noctiria, an Urban Horror Roguelite Deckbuilder, Is Out Now on Steam News Provided By Doesn't Matter Games Studio September 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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