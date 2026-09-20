As ADHD And Learning Disabilities Awareness Month Begins, Learn About A Tutoring Model Combining Psychology & Education

Therapeutic Tutoring

Therapeutic Tutor

Therapeutic Tutoring pairs academic instruction with psychological counseling, addressing the anxiety, attention, and executive-functioning barriers.

- Dr. Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBACA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October is both ADHD Awareness Month and Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, and Therapeutic Tutoring -- a nationwide practice founded by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA -- is using the month to describe a model still uncommon in the tutoring industry: pairing academic instruction with licensed psychological counseling in the same session, rather than treating the two as separate services a family has to coordinate on their own.The approach serves students from grade 3 through grade 12, as well as college students, graduate students, and working adults, and is built arounda single premise: a learning gap and the anxiety, attention problems, or low motivation sitting underneath it are usually the same problem wearing twofaces, not two problems that happen to coincide. Sessions combine academic instruction -- in reading, writing, math, and executive-functioning skills-- with the psychological strategies needed to address what is actually interfering with the student's ability to learn, including ADHD, dyslexia and other learning disabilities, anxiety, and the effects of depression on academic performance.The model reflects the broader approach behind Foresight Psychological Institute, the parent organization for Jacobson's clinical practices: treating a diagnosis and its real-world functional impact as inseparable, rather than addressing one and hoping the other resolves on its own.Therapeutic Tutoring is led by Dr. Jacobson, who holds PSYPACT authority to practice telepsychology across 44 states, allowing the practice to work withstudents and families well beyond its home base in Westwood, Massachusetts. More information, including guidance for parents and answers to frequentlyasked questions.Therapeutic Tutoring is also expanding its network of therapeutic tutors and is inviting inquiries from professionals who combine a background ineducation with a master's degree in a counseling-related field -- school counseling, clinical mental health counseling, marriage and family therapy,or a comparable discipline. Candidates who hold that dual credential and want to be considered for the model, please get in touchAbout Therapeutic Tutoring: Therapeutic Tutoring provides academic tutoring combined with licensed psychological counseling for students in grades 3-12, college and graduate students, and adults, addressing ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, and executive-functioning challenges alongside academic skill-building. The practice is founded and clinically directed by Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 25 years of experience. Learn more at .About Foresight Psychological Institute: Foresight Psychological Institute is the parent organization for a networkof clinical psychological practices also founded by Dr. Alan S. Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, built on the principle that responsible psychological care looksforward -- connecting today's diagnosis to tomorrow's real-world outcome, rather than stopping at a label. Its practices include therapy, psychologicaland neuropsychological testing, therapeutic tutoring, and consulting services. Learn more at .

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As ADHD and Learning Disabilities Awareness Month Begins, Learn About a Tutoring Model Combining Psychology & Education News Provided By Foresight Psychology, PLLC September 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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