Noel Deyzel Selected To Help Lead Creator Program At 2026 Olympia

Noel Deyzel

Subtitle: Deyzel joins Will Tennyson and Jeff Seid in the Creator Program, with judging duties and meet-and-greets scheduled for September 25 and 26.

- Noel Deyzel

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noel Deyzel has been selected by Olympia organizers to help lead the Creator Program alongside Will Tennyson and Jeff Seid at the 2026 Olympia, taking place September 24–27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Working directly with the organizers, Deyzel will judge at the event and host meet-and-greets on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26.

The partnership brings Deyzel's fitness education and guidance for young men into an in-person setting at Olympia Weekend. Through his participation, he aims to encourage a supportive fitness community and conversations about confidence, discipline and the responsibilities that come with an online audience.

Bringing an Online Community to Olympia

Known online as“Daddy Noel,” Deyzel is a South African-born, Texas-based bodybuilder, entrepreneur and digital creator. Across his accounts and platforms, he has a combined following of approximately 29 million, according to figures provided by his team.

His content combines practical training and nutrition education with discussions about life outside the gym. Alongside exercise instruction, he addresses handling rejection, choosing supportive friendships, responding to criticism and developing confidence.

At Olympia, his Friday and Saturday meet-and-greets will give attendees an opportunity to connect with him beyond those online exchanges. His responsibilities will also include judging at the event and helping lead the Creator Program with Tennyson and Seid.

Deyzel's stated goal for the partnership is to bring a positive message to the fitness space, particularly for young men seeking direction and a sense of community.

“Physical strength may be what first brings young men to my content, but it is never the final destination,” says Deyzel.“The greater goal is to help them become disciplined, capable and mentally prepared for life. A strong body can build confidence, but true strength is also knowing how to handle failure, ask for help and get back up when life knocks you down.”

Guidance Beyond Physical Training

That perspective features in Deyzel's 2025 video,“8 Tips for Young Men (From a Guy Who Had to Figure It Out Alone).” The video addresses taking initiative, choosing friends carefully, surviving breakups, establishing boundaries and responding constructively to criticism.

Deyzel uses training as a practical way to discuss these subjects. Following a routine, accepting gradual progress and learning from unsuccessful attempts provide examples of habits he encourages viewers to apply in their everyday lives.

His content also examines expectations surrounding physical appearance. He has discussed how lighting, editing, dehydration and performance-enhancing drugs can affect the physiques audiences see online. These discussions provide context for viewers comparing their own progress with images shared by fitness creators.

Alongside physical development, his guidance emphasizes personal responsibility, emotional honesty and maintaining supportive relationships. These are the themes he intends to bring to his participation in Olympia's Creator Program.

Community Support and Future Plans

Deyzel's community involvement also includes direct support for individuals facing difficult circumstances. After cancer-related hospitalization prevented Johnny Gabriel from attending TheFitExpo, Deyzel and members of his team visited him in hospital. Deyzel subsequently shared Gabriel's story with his audience and drew attention to the GoFundMe established to assist him.

The visit provides an example of how Deyzel has used his platform to connect an individual's circumstances with a wider community of supporters. His Olympia partnership offers another setting for engaging directly with the people who follow his work.

Deyzel is also developing an online initiative intended to make mental health support more accessible to young men, with a release planned for 2026. The project remains in development.

“I never want a young man to believe that he has to suffer in silence to prove he is strong,” says Deyzel.“Real strength includes being honest about what you are experiencing. It means speaking to someone you trust and getting professional help when you need it.”

Deyzel's guidance distinguishes physical training and personal encouragement from professional mental health care. He encourages viewers to seek qualified support when needed.

The 2026 Olympia takes place September 24–27 in Las Vegas. Deyzel's meet-and-greets are scheduled for September 25 and 26. Event information is available at mrolympia.

Social Media Reach

Deyzel has a combined following of approximately 29 million across his accounts and platforms, according to figures provided by his team. His primary channels include:

YouTube: @NoelDeyzel, approximately 7.8 million subscribers.

TikTok: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder, approximately 8.3 million followers.

Instagram: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder, approximately 6.6 million followers.

Across these channels, Deyzel shares training instruction, nutrition education and guidance on confidence, discipline and navigating setbacks. His participation in Olympia's Creator Program brings that online work into an in-person setting, with opportunities to meet attendees on September 25 and 26.

About Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a South African-born, Texas-based bodybuilder, entrepreneur and digital creator. He publishes fitness education and personal development content on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. His work covers training, discipline, confidence and practical guidance for young men, alongside community outreach and direct acts of support.

Tyler Strong

Deyzel Industries

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Noel Deyzel Selected to Help Lead Creator Program at 2026 Olympia News Provided By Deyzel Industries LLC September 20, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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