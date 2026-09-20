SIR Notice: After Verifying Papers, ECI Agrees To Include SS Sandhu's Name In Final Voters' List

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Clearing the air on an SIR notice to former Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu, the ECI said on Sunday that it has accepted the facts and documents furnished by him and decided to include his name in the final electoral roll draft to be published next month.

In a statement, the Election Commission said,“In the present case, the details, facts and documents furnished by the elector have been duly verified. The electoral entry about S.S. Sandhu... has already been validated and kept in the list for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of AC-38 (Delhi Cantt.), which is scheduled for official publication on November 11...”

The ECI's clarification in Sandhu's matter followed the circulation of misleading information on social media about the notices being issued to electors under the SIR process.

The ECI statement said,“It has been reported on social media regarding the issuance of a notice to the Election Commissioner of India, S. S. Sandhu, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026.”

“In this regard, it is clarified that, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026, the electoral entry about S. S. Sandhu, registered as an elector in Assembly Constituency 38 (Delhi Cantonment), was identified under the category of“Discrepancy in Name” based on the details furnished in the Enumeration Form and with reference to the electoral roll of the last revision,” it said.

“Consequently, in accordance with the procedure established and communicated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), notices are being issued to electors whose entries could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision and whose entries have been found to have logical discrepancies in the process of linking with the electoral roll of the last revision,” ECI said.

The Commission said,“All names of members of the judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from the fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public services, etc., earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the Draft Electoral Roll so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections.”

Electors may submit their reply and the requisite documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) upon receipt of the Notice. The Notices shall be disposed of by October 29, based on the documents furnished and the verification conducted by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), said the ECI.

In accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Notices have been generated to facilitate the stipulated document-based verification by the designated Booth Level Officer (BLO) and subsequent disposal by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), it said.

The Election Commission of India also reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, participative and inclusive electoral roll revision process, with the objective that“no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll”.