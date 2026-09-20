Students, Experts Stress Friendship, Passion And Safe Spaces To Build Nasha Mukt Yuva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Friendship, positive peer influence, and the pursuit of genuine passions emerged as powerful tools against substance abuse during a CBSE Talkathon that brought together school leaders, medical experts, narcotics officials, and students.

The session featured Principal Alka Awasthi of Mayur School, Noida; Prof. Nand Kumar from AIIMS New Delhi's Department of Psychiatry; Anish C, Additional Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau; and Class 12 students Samya and Rohit.

Nand Kumar explained that every drug hijacks the brain's reward circuit, creating intense pleasure that ordinary activities cannot match. He stressed that supportive environments and the courage to say“no” protect young minds more effectively than lectures alone.

Class 12 student Rohit said a true friend's responsibility is to understand the reasons, mental stress or peer pressure, that push someone toward substances. He added that friends should offer quiet support and, when needed, involve trusted adults or school authorities.

Student Samya emphasised that condemnation only isolates users further, while reassurance such as“You are not alone; we will support you” helps build community and resilience.

Principal Alka Awasthi and students showcased posters designed by schoolchildren with messages like“Healthy Youth Equal to Strong Nation”,“Break the Roots of Habit Before They Break You” and“Wipe Out the Drugs Before They Wipe You Out.” The panel noted that student-led campaigns carry greater credibility among peers.

Anish advised that the real“kick” in life should come from sports, creative pursuits and extra-curricular activities. He warned that illicit drugs today are often synthetic and highly potent, with even a single use capable of severely damaging developing brains.

On the social normalisation of alcohol, hookah and vapes at parties and weddings, experts observed that adolescent brains are still developing impulse-control capacities. Exposure at this stage interferes with healthy growth. They suggested schools begin age-appropriate conversations early, so young people themselves influence adults to change harmful practices.

The panel repeatedly stressed the need for safe spaces where children can ask questions and seek help without fear of harsh consequences. Non-verbal gestures of support, such as a reassuring presence, often open doors more effectively than words.

Students were reminded that willpower to refuse strengthens when they are surrounded by friends who respect boundaries. The Talkathon concluded with a strong message to advance the vision of a“Nasha Mukt Yuva” for a developed India. By combining awareness, strong friendships, early reporting through channels such as the NCB helpline 1933, and the courage to seek help without embarrassment, stakeholders can protect young minds and futures.