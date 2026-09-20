Gujarat: New Gambhira Bridge Opens A Year After Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Sep 20 (IANS) The new Gambhira-Mujpur bridge over the Mahi River was inaugurated in Vadodara district on Sunday, a little over a year after the collapse of the old structure claimed 22 lives, as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,297 crore in the district.

The new 868.75-metre bridge connects Padra taluka in Vadodara with Anklav in Anand district and has 23 spans and 21 piers.

According to the Roads and Buildings Department, construction began on August 14, 2025, and was completed on August 13, making it the fastest river bridge in Gujarat.

The earlier bridge, built in 1985, collapsed on July 9 last year when a section between two piers gave way during morning traffic, sending several vehicles into the Mahi River. The final death toll was 22.

The bridge was a major route between central Gujarat and Saurashtra and carried around one lakh vehicles a day, including heavy vehicles.

Its collapse forced commuters to take detours of up to 45 km. The new structure uses epoxy-coated steel to improve durability and reduce corrosion.

Around 300 workers were deployed round the clock during construction, with fluctuating water levels and flow in the Mahi River posing challenges.

Safety testing was also carried out before the bridge was opened.

Addressing a programme at Trimandir in Varnama, Patel said the Rs 1,297-crore package included the Gambhira bridge, the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sankalp Bhoomi Memorial at Kalyannagar and works related to housing, roads, drainage and water supply.

The Ambedkar memorial, built at a cost of around Rs 29 crore, features a 12-foot statue of Dr Ambedkar, along with a museum, digital show, library, and auditorium.

Patel said the memorial would inspire future generations toward social equality, unity, and harmony. "Social harmony had been established in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam had received continuous encouragement under his leadership," he added.

He said PM Modi had adopted an approach of considering every citizen as part of his family and ensuring that the benefits of development reached the person at the bottom of the social and economic ladder.

The Chief Minister said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised to advance further PM Modi's 25-year journey of public and national service.

"Benefits of schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Jal and Ayushman Bharat had made people's lives easier, and citizens must ensure that those who remained deprived received their rightful benefits," he said.

He stressed the need for a 'saturation' approach so that government schemes reached the maximum number of beneficiaries and urged people to contribute to public service through activities such as tree plantation, cleanliness drives, water conservation, electricity conservation and rainwater harvesting.

"The government is working to bring every village, family and citizen into the development process," he noted.

He said 593 houses were among the works being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He stressed the importance of public participation in building a developed Gujarat and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja said Vadodara had received development works worth Rs 1,273 crore, including around Rs 75 crore in projects under his department.

Vaja also thanked the Chief Minister for making a budgetary provision of Rs 231 crore in Gujarat to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas.

Minister of State Manisha Vakil said Patel had given priority to reconstructing the Gambhira bridge and ensured the work was completed on time.

"The new bridge would make trade and commercial movement between Vadodara and Saurashtra easier. The Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial would continue to inspire people," she added.