BJD Chief Writes To Odisha CM Seeking Special Assembly Session Over MMDR Amendment

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wrote a fresh letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, reiterating his demand for convening an urgent special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the recently enacted Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment.

In his letter, Patnaik highlighted that the constitutional right of the states to impose tax on mineral wealth and mineral-bearing lands was challenged in the courts by the mining companies. He added that the previous BJD government led by Patnaik had fought for years in the High Court and the Supreme Court to protect Odisha's constitutional right.

“Under your direction, the Advocate General of Odisha had placed the State's position before the Court, including the serious financial implications for Odisha if its power to levy taxes on minerals and mineral-bearing lands was taken away,” said Patnaik.

He added that following a prolonged legal battle in courts, Odisha secured a historic victory in the Supreme Court, where a nine-judge Constitution Bench upheld the state's constitutional authority to levy taxes on mineral wealth and mineral-bearing lands against mining companies. The BJD president claimed that the judgment opened the way for recovery of crores of rupees in past dues and a minimum recurring revenue of nearly Rs 12,000 crore annually, with profound financial implications for Odisha's development.

However, Patnaik said that, to the utter shock of the nation, the MMDR Amendment was passed by Parliament. Patnaik expressed grave concern that the newly passed MMDR Amendment will benefit private mining firms at the expense of Odisha's revenue. He also took a dig at the 20 BJP MPs who allegedly supported this amendment, which is against the people of Odisha.

“It is your moral responsibility, as the Leader of the House, to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment,” urged the LoP.

He added that this would reaffirm the state's constitutional rights and protect Odisha's interests. He assured that the BJD would fully support the state government in protecting Odisha's financial autonomy and federal rights.

“Let us come together to pass this resolution in the interest of our motherland, Odisha, and demand that the Central Government reverse its decision to take away the State's constitutional rights. The people of Odisha will remember this historic moment,” he said.