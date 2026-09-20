ICS Calls To Expand Cancer Care To Smaller Cities And Rural Areas

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) has called for cancer-care services to be expanded to Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and rural areas, with district hospitals playing a stronger role in screening, early diagnosis, initial care and referral to specialised centres. The call came at the ICS Delhi's Annual Seminar on“Bridging Innovation & Affordability in Cancer Care”, which brought together public health experts, oncologists, hospital representatives, insurers and pharmaceutical industry professionals to discuss ways to make cancer care more accessible and affordable.

Emphasis on Early Detection and Referral Systems

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was the Chief Guest, emphasised the importance of strengthening the links between different levels of the healthcare system so that patients can access appropriate care at an early stage.“The Prime Minister and the government believe that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all. One of the most effective ways of making cancer care more affordable is to detect the disease early. Screening and early detection can make a fundamental difference,” Sandhu said.

He stressed the need for a stronger referral mechanism to ensure that patients enter the healthcare system at an early stage.“A better referral system can ensure that patients enter the healthcare system early. The connection between primary healthcare, diagnostic services and specialised hospitals can make a significant difference,” he said.

The Rural-Urban Divide and ICS's Mission

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, cancer treatment services are currently available in only about 5% of district hospitals. Around 70% of cancer patients are estimated to live in rural areas, highlighting the importance of strengthening access closer to where patients live.

For ICS, which has completed 75 years of work in the cancer field, making cancer care more affordable has remained a key concern. Mrs Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson, Indian Cancer Society, said the organisation had spent the past 75 years working for cancer patients, with a continuing focus on making cancer care more affordable.“We have been working for cancer patients for the last 75 years, and our main concern has always been to make cancer care more and more affordable. Access to care should not become another burden for a patient who is already dealing with cancer,” Govil said.

A Connected System for Better Access

The experts at the seminar discussed how a more connected system could work. Ravi Mehrotra, former Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (ICMR-NICPR), said the focus should instead be on making essential services available closer to patients.“What we need is to ensure that basic diagnostics and initial cancer care are available closer to the patient. Specialised centres can provide advanced care and expertise, with district-level facilities connected to them through a hub-and-spoke model,” Mehrotra said.

Prof. Chintamani, Senior Consultant, Surgery and Chairperson, Surgical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the expansion of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was helping change the landscape.“Cancer-care facilities are still limited when we look beyond the major cities. But the scenario is changing. With Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, cancer-care facilities are increasingly becoming available in smaller cities as well. We should continue to take care closer to patients,” Chintamani said.

Easing the Financial Burden

The Hidden Costs of Cancer Care

The geographical distance from cancer centres can also impose a substantial financial burden on families. Vinay Subramanian, Commercial Head (VP), Oncology, GSK Pharmaceutical Ltd., said,“For many families, around 60% of the overall expenditure can go towards commuting, food and other expenses, while only about 40% is the actual cost of treatment. If we can provide at least early care at the district level, it can change the situation”.

The Role of Insurance and Transparency

Financial protection emerged as another important aspect of making cancer care more accessible, particularly as treatment costs can place a significant burden on families. While moderating the panel on“Insurance Coverage with Emphasis on High-Volume Outreach,” Dr Abhitabh Gupta, Chief Business Executive, Ace Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., said financial protection needed to reach people before a cancer diagnosis turned into a financial crisis.“Insurance coverage and innovative models of outreach can play an important role in reducing the economic burden on families,” Gupta said.

Dr PN Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, highlighted the need for greater transparency in the insurance and healthcare ecosystem. He said insurance companies and healthcare providers, including hospitals, need to adopt transparent processes that are more useful and easier for patients.

ICS 75th Anniversary and Seminar Highlights

The seminar was organised as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Cancer Society. The event also highlighted the work of Cancer Sahyog, the emotional support initiative of ICS Delhi comprising cancer survivors and caregivers.

The Indian Cancer Society works across cancer awareness, screening, early detection, patient support, rehabilitation and advocacy. The seminar programme included sessions on early detection and innovative diagnostic methods, insurance coverage and high-volume outreach, and modern cancer therapies. (ANI)

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