Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael Host Goa Bash After UK Wedding

Jennifer and William's Post-Wedding Goa Bash

Actor Jennifer Winget and her husband William Ishmael hosted a celebration in Goa after their intimate wedding in the UK, bringing together several close friends from the film and television industry. Actor Karan Wahi shared pictures and videos from the event on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

One of the videos showed Jennifer and William dancing together in traditional outfits. Several of Jennifer's friends from the industry attended the gathering, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi, Shabir Ahluwalia, Harleen Sethi and Ashish Chowdhury. Videos from the event showed a relaxed celebration with friends, filled with music, dance and candid moments.

Karan Wahi's Heartfelt Message

Wahi, on Sunday, shared a message,“Dearest Jen & Will, to the new chapter of your life. The happiness and peace it give chapter of your life. The happiness and peace it gives me to see JEN is unparalleled. I pray that you're always blessed and loved. Heart is so FULL. We LOVE U Jenno.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

In another video from the bash, Karan was heard joking about Jennifer's journey to marriage. He said,“A typical love story eventually culminating in a typical Hindi Bollywood heroine, that's our Jennifer.”

Stunning Traditional Outfits

For the Goa bash, Jennifer wore a pink bandhani lehenga paired with a deep purple embroidered blouse and matching dupatta. She completed her look with polki jewellery and a maang tikka. William chose an ice-blue kurta set.

A Long-standing Friendship

Karan's presence at the celebration was special as he has shared a long friendship with Jennifer. The two worked together in Dill Mill Gayye and later reunited for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Intimate UK Wedding

Jennifer and William tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK, on July 16. The couple had kept the wedding private, with Jennifer later sharing moments from the ceremony through a video montage on social media. (ANI)

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