KARS-R-US HIGHLIGHTS PATRIOTIC HEARTS AND ITS COMMITMENT TO AMERICA's VETERANS

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kars-R-Us is proud to highlight its partnership with Patriotic Hearts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of U.S. military members, veterans and their families.

Founded in 2007, Patriotic Hearts provides programs designed to help veterans and military families achieve greater stability, independence and success as they navigate military service, civilian life and unexpected financial challenges.

Its programs include employment opportunities through HirePatriots, emergency financial assistance through Military Families Aid, support for homeless veterans and resources that help veterans pursue business ownership.

“Patriotic Hearts provides the kind of direct, practical assistance that can make a meaningful difference for veterans and their families,” said Lisa Frank of Kars-R-Us.“A vehicle that is no longer being used can become an important source of funding for programs that provide employment opportunities, emergency assistance, transportation support and renewed hope.”

The impact of that assistance can be seen in stories shared by veterans and military families who have received support from Patriotic Hearts. In one instance, a military family facing the loss of its only reliable transportation received help with essential expenses and vehicle repairs. In another, a veteran received equipment, practical resources and ongoing mentorship to help start and grow a business.

These stories demonstrate how practical support provided at the right moment can help a veteran or military family move forward with greater stability and confidence.

Through the vehicle-donation program, supporters can donate cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, recreational vehicles and boats. Vehicles may be accepted even if they are no longer running. Kars-R-Us coordinates the donation process, including arranging vehicle pickup and providing the appropriate donation documentation.

Proceeds from donated vehicles help Patriotic Hearts continue programs serving veterans, active-duty military members, military spouses, widows and families throughout the United States.

“A vehicle donation is about much more than removing an unwanted cr,” Frank added.“It gives that vehicle a new purpose and offers donors a meaningful way to thank and support the people who have served our country.”

Individuals interested in supporting Patriotic Hearts through a vehicle donation may call 888-433-6202 or visit .

Vehicle donations may qualify for a tax deduction. Donors should consult their tax adviser regarding their individual circumstances.

ABOUT PATRIOTIC HEARTS

Patriotic Hearts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2007 to assist U.S. military members, veterans and their families. Its programs provide employment opportunities, emergency financial assistance, business-startup resources and practical support designed to help America's military heroes and their families build stable and fulfilling lives. Learn more at .

Lisa Frank

Kars-R-Us

888-325-4155

...



Lisa Frank

Kars-R-Us

+1 877-527-7758

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KARS-R-US HIGHLIGHTS PATRIOTIC HEARTS AND ITS COMMITMENT TO AMERICA'S VETERANS News Provided By Kars-R-Us September 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.