MENAFN - IANS) Two children die after drowning in factory pit in Barabanki, third missing

Barabanki, Sep 20 (IANS) Two children died after drowning in a deep pit filled with rainwater at an under-construction factory in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, while a third child remained missing despite an extensive search operation, police said.

The incident occurred outside Baina village, under the jurisdiction of Kursi police station, when three children went to bathe in a water-filled pit dug inside the factory premises for soil excavation.

According to preliminary information, the pit had filled with rainwater following recent rainfall. The three children, identified as Deva (13), Sumit (10) and Divyansh (15), had reportedly gone to the site along with other children during the evening.

While bathing, the three children ventured into deeper water and began drowning. The children accompanying them raised an alarm, following which local villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue effort.

Villagers managed to pull Deva and Sumit out of the water and immediately took them to a private hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors examined both children and declared them dead.

Meanwhile, Divyansh could not be located despite prolonged efforts by villagers to search the pit.

Following information about the incident, personnel from the Kursi police station reached the spot along with local divers. As darkness made the rescue operation more difficult, arrangements were made for additional lighting to facilitate the search for the missing child.

Police and residents continued efforts to locate Divyansh, while further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were awaited.

The tragic incident has raised concerns over the safety of deep excavation pits at construction sites, particularly during the monsoon season when such pits can become filled with rainwater and pose a serious risk to children, said residents.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the children entering the factory premises and investigate the safety arrangements at the site.

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