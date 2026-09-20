MEDIA ALERT: Qatari Premier Says Gulf States Have To Act Together On Iran At QEF UNGA Special Edition 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Article: Qatari Premier Says Gulf States Have to Act Together on Iran Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said Gulf states must work together to restore stability in the region and help find a settlement between the US and Iran.

“We are hoping this war is a wake-up call for everyone,” Al-Thani said at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York on Sunday.“We have to act together responsibly as a region.”

The premier said that messages are being passed between the US and Iran. His country has been one of the main mediators in the conflict.

Gulf leaders are aiming to meet with President Donald Trump this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly as the US pushes for a resolution to the conflict with Iran that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz for energy exports.

In an interview with Bloomberg's Mishal Husain, Al-Thani said that Gulf countries need to“step up responsibly to stop their saboteurs, stop their troublemakers.” He said that ending the conflict between the US and Iran will require more peacemakers.

Trump told Fox News Sunday that he would probably be open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who is expected to visit New York this week for the UN meeting.

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.