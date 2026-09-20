Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges AEVEX Corp. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AEVEX Class A common stock: (1) pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's April 17, 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"); or (ii) between April 17, 2026, and June 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/aevex-corp-avex-class_action_lawsuit.

AEVEX Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the IPO offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) contrary to representations in the IPO offering documents, Defendants had pre-arranged a plan to waive the 180-day lock-up restriction and conduct a secondary public offering ("SPO") shortly after the IPO;

(2) the lock-up restrictions were subsequently waived to permit Aevex's controlling private equity owner to sell its Aevex holdings through the SPO;

(3) the SPO generated $207.9 million in net proceeds for Aevex's controlling private equity owner, while the Company received no proceeds from the SPO; and

(4) as a result of the above, Defendants had materially misrepresented the Company's business, prospects, and expected financial results. When the market learned the truth about Aevex, investors suffered damages.

What's Next for AEVEX Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/aevex-corp-avex-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in AEVEX you have until October 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to AEVEX Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for AEVEX Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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