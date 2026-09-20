UCC Violates Various Articles Of Indian Constitution, Says Owaisi

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code violates various Articles of the Indian Constitution.

"You cannot abolish Articles 25, 26, 29 and 14 in the name of the UCC. What is in the Constitution of India was drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he told IANS in Lucknow.

He alleged that in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Hindu personal laws were being imposed on non-Hindus.“In the name of the UCC, how can you apply the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Divorce Act and Hindu Succession Act to non-Hindus?” asked the Hyderabad MP.

He pointed out that tribals are being excluded from UCC because their religion, culture and family life are different. He asked why Muslims were not being exempted from UCC as their religion, culture and family life are different.

On the issues of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for the demolition of mosques.

“Two days ago, you demolished a graveyard in Kanpur using a bulldozer at 5 AM. Under what law did you do this? The law regarding 'Waqf by user' is still in force. You have completely flouted the due process of that law. You are demolishing mosques-what kind of governance is this?" he asked.

On the issue of unemployment and the launch of a programme by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to provide jobs to one lakh youth before the elections, he demanded that the BJP government fill the vacancies. "First, fill vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh government and police, which run into lakhs. Why haven't they been filled over the last 11 years?” he asked

"The Congress party has capable people who will answer your question,” he quipped when asked to comment on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's 'chhatron ki goonj' programme and the allegations made by the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother was insulted during the programme.

On BSP chief Mayawati announcing a new responsibility for Ishan Anand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Mayawati is a very prominent leader of this country. On her own strength and without any family support, she formed a government with a complete majority and became Chief Minister several times. It is a matter concerning her party, and she will decide."

“It's too early to say, but you will know soon,” he said when asked if AIMIM will contest on its own or will have an alliance with other parties.