Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins 'Haritalika Teej Mahotsav' With Nepali, Gorkhali Community

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Haritalika Teej Mahotsav 2026', along with Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, at Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday.

On this occasion, she said that Haritalika Teej is not merely a fast, but a saga of women's resolve and power.

Associated with the penance and determination of Goddess Parvati, this festival remains a symbol of the faith, strength, and dedication of our mothers and sisters even today, she said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and prominent figures from the Nepali and Gorkhali society were also present at the event. The festival was organised by 'Hamro Swabhiman Trust'. Top personalities who made remarkable contributions to society and the nation were honoured during the programme.

Extending her warm greetings on Haritalika Teej, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked that a culture that keeps the festivals of its women alive never perishes. Describing Haritalika Teej as a festival celebrating the power and self-respect of the Nepali and Gorkhali woman, she extended her wishes to the women of the community.

The Chief Minister noted that along with various parts of the country, a large number of people from the Nepali and Gorkhali society reside in Delhi as well. The identity of this community is defined not merely by numbers, but by their courage, discipline, honesty, and loyalty.

From national security to education, medicine, literature, music, sports, and business, people of this community have made significant contributions to the country's development and pride, she said.

Appreciating the contributions of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, she said that Swami Ji brought yoga out of ashrams to the general public, while Acharya Ji played a key role in strengthening the scientific aspects behind yoga and Ayurveda. Together, both have given the country a sense of self-respect along with yoga and Ayurveda, she said.

On this occasion, 10 personalities were honoured. Commending the felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister said that celebrating a festival is one thing, but recognising and honouring soldiers, teachers, farmers, artists, and officials whose contributions did not receive adequate recognition is a far greater deed.

She added that this is not merely an honour, but a record of society's contributions. On behalf of the Delhi Government and the people of Delhi, the Chief Minister offered her heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the 10 personalities who were honoured.

Minister of Art, Culture and Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra praised Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for organising the event. He bowed to the people of Delhi for their sensitivity and support regarding the natural disaster that struck Nepal.