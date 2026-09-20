Bengal: Doctors, Nurses Strike After Attack At East Burdwan Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Relatives of a deceased patient vandalised Mankar Rural Hospital in the Budbud police station area of East Burdwan district on Sunday, alleging that improper treatment led to the death. They also allegedly assaulted nurses and health workers, triggering tension across the hospital premises.

Doctors, nurses, and health workers have since launched a strike demanding security.

According to reports, Budhan Bauri, a resident of Mankar, fell ill on Saturday night and was taken to the hospital. After initial treatment, he was kept under observation. Doctors later advised his family to take him home as his condition appeared better.

However, Budhan reportedly fell ill again on the way home and died. His relatives then stormed the hospital, vandalising equipment and furniture in the emergency department. Eyewitnesses said the crowd broke into a room where nurses and health workers had taken shelter and assaulted them, including female staff.

Police from Budbud station rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and recovered Budhan's body, which was sent for autopsy on Sunday morning. Authorities said efforts are underway to identify those involved in the violence.

Following the incident, hospital staff expressed concern for their safety. They have been protesting outside the main gate since Sunday morning, demanding written assurances and specific security measures.“If our lives are in danger at work, how will we provide services? Until the administration gives us written assurances and security, our protest will continue,” a doctor said.

Except for the emergency department, all other hospital services have been suspended.