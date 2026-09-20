DUSU Election Results Speak The Truth, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura CM Reacts to ABVP's Win

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday reacted to the results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the outcome“speaks the truth” after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three of the four key posts. Speaking to ANI, Saha said, referring to the DUSU election results,“The results speak the truth; ultimately, there was so much uproar, and this is what happened. Now you will see in the coming days in the entire country.”

He said the outcome showed the importance of the youth and added,“Just as the Prime Minister says that we are proud of the children and youth, and that sixty per cent of our population is youth here, in the entire world, they say that we have a lot of manpower, so if they are given good sense, explained well, and guided well, then in the coming days, I am sure that the Prime Minister will do a great job for the entire world.”

ABVP Secures 3 of 4 Key Posts

Meanwhile, ABVP and BJP celebrated ABVP's victory on three key posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday. ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position, and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member, emerged victorious for the Vice President post.

Detailed Vote Tally

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh secured the Joint Secretary post with 16,641 votes, while Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav received 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary secured 15,106 votes.

Key Campaign Issues

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice. Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.

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