Naomi Watts On Older Women In Hollywood: 'Things Have Changed'

British actor Naomi Watts, who is in Spain for the San Sebastian Film Festival to receive this year's prestigious Donostia Award, has said that opportunities for women over 50 in the entertainment industry have improved, pointing to the recent Emmy nominations as an encouraging sign, according to Variety.

Opportunities for women over 50 have improved

Watts, speaking about the changing standards for older women in Hollywood, recalled being warned early in her career that opportunities for actresses would largely disappear after the age of 40.“I was told at the beginning that I better get my skates on because it all finishes at the age of 40. And here we are today. I'm in my late 50s. Look at the Emmys last week and the number of women in strong categories over 50. That's heartening to see,” Watts said.

Among the nominees over the age of 50 were Rhea Seehorn for“Pluribus,” Jean Smart for“Hacks” and Allison Janney for“The Diplomat,” according to Variety.“I do think things have changed,” Watts said.“Women are consumers of film and TV, and their stories should be reflected. That narrative had to be shifted. And I am grateful to be a small part of that shift.”

On her new film 'The Housewife' and its timely themes

Watts is attending the Basque festival alongside director Ben Shirinian for his feature debut“The Housewife,” which stars Watts, Tye Sheridan, Luke Evans, Michael Imperioli and Lena Olin. Set in 1964 and based on a true story,“The Housewife” follows a young journalist who tracks down a potential Nazi officer secretly living in New York and befriends the suspect's charismatic wife, Hermine.

Asked about the parallels between the film's World War II and Holocaust backdrop and ongoing conflicts around the world, including the war in Palestine, Watts described the present moment as deeply troubling.“It's a very, very scary time what is going on in the world globally,” she said, according to Variety.“We must be vigilant, we must pay attention, and not let that happen again. Hopefully this film sparks a dialogue. We don't give answers; we hopefully send you away with questions of how did this happen and, who do you relate with in this story, and how we can avoid this happening ever again,” she added.

Watts also stressed the importance of representation and storytelling at a time when she said minorities are facing attacks.“We have to tell these stories; storytelling is important, particularly now,” she said, adding that she would continue supporting minorities and representation on screen.“I'm proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community. Minorities are being attacked right now, and it's frightful and unacceptable. My heart is with these communities, particularly my family. I'll do whatever I can to stick up for minorities,” Watts said.

The Challenge of Playing Hermine

Reflecting on her own experience as an immigrant in the United States, Watts said she had moved to the country“with hopes and dreams,” which she felt she had already“surpassed.” Discussing Hermine, she said the character was living in post-World War II America,“when things were much more sunny and bright,” and was attempting to establish a new life while leaving her past behind.“In terms of me, I have American children, I do love America, and what's going on today is complicated and certainly nerve-wracking, but I have faith that things will work out in time,” Watts said when asked about the current political climate in the US.

Watts described playing Hermine as a particularly challenging experience, saying she felt a“huge amount of fear” when taking on the role.“It was like nothing I ever played before: this duality of this woman who had done horrific things, heinous crimes, and yet blending into society as a normal person – very much a good citizen, a good wife, baking cookies, showing up to church. That duality and living with that secret was interesting to me as an actor,” she said, according to Variety.

“I am always looking to do new things even though I might have a repetitive theme in my work – grief and identity- things that are meaningful to me,” Watts added.“This character is like nothing I've ever played. I'm at an age now when some might joke I'm in my villain era, but this is an extreme one and not a joke. I felt compelled to play this story.”

Reflecting on 'Mulholland Drive' and a career turning point

Watts also reflected on her acclaimed role in David Lynch's“Mulholland Drive,” drawing a distinction between her experience on that film and her work on“The Housewife.” Both roles, she said, were“deeply psychological and confronting,” but she described her experience on“Mulholland Drive” as particularly joyful.“'Mulholland Drive' was nothing but fun,” Watts said.“It was coming at a time in my life when I didn't have any breaks after years of struggle, so every day on set was just a wonder. Getting to learn how Lynch works and directs was truly wonderful. I'll never forget those days.”

Watts said working with Lynch represented a major turning point after years of rejection.“I had been working to get a film role for a good 10 years before that lucky break came. I was very much a journeyman actor, working wherever I could, but I had a lot of rejection. " Really was quite shut down, not bringing good energy into rooms I was asked to audition in,” she said.“It took someone like David Lynch to see through the veneers I had created. We had a beautiful conversation, and he gave me the role of a lifetime.”

“I'm forever indebted to David Lynch; he is in my heart forever,” she added.“This is a film that has remained in people's consciousness for decades, and I think it really launched me because every great filmmaker saw this film.”

Watts has since worked with major filmmakers including Peter Jackson, David Cronenberg, Clint Eastwood, Michael Haneke and Noah Baumbach. Asked about a director still on her bucket list, she named Paul Thomas Anderson, according to Variety.

The San Sebastián Film Festival is being held from September 18 to 26. (ANI)

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