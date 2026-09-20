Kerala CM Satheesan Helps Accident Victim, Inaugurates Gothuruthu Race

Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday stopped his vehicle after noticing a young man who had met with an accident on Container Road in Ernakulam and came to his rescue. Satheesan immediately stopped his vehicle after noticing the accident and extended assistance to the young man.

CM inaugurates Gothuruthu Boat Race

Later, Satheesan inaugurated the 89th Gothuruthu Boat Race organised by the Gothuruthu Sports and Arts Club in connection with the feast of the Holy Cross at Kadalvathuruth. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister remembered late journalist and his friend Jijo John Puthezhath, recalling his association with the Gothuruthu boat race. Satheesan said Jijo John Puthezhath had been a prominent presence at the boat race for nearly 25 years whenever the Chief Minister visited to watch the event. He said Jijo would eagerly wait for the next boat race as soon as one race concluded and would proudly speak about the event to everyone.

Govt jobs, cash rewards for Asian Games medalists

Meanwhile, Sports Department Minister O.J. Jeneesh congratulated Vidarsha K. Vinod, the first Malayali woman shooter to win a silver medal in the women's 10-metre air rifle team event. The Minister said the government would provide government jobs to Asian Games medal winners. He said the rewards for medal winners had been announced even before the athletes leave for the competition, unlike in previous years. A cash reward of Rs 50 lakh has been announced for a gold medal, Rs 30 lakh for silver and Rs 20 lakh for bronze. Special rewards will also be given to the coaches of the athletes. The Sports Department has also taken steps to provide an advance of Rs 1 lakh each towards travel expenses to the 29 Malayali athletes participating in the Asian Games.

Jeneesh also highlighted the Gothuruthu boat race as a major example of religious harmony in the region. Hibi Eden MP, Paravur Block Panchayat President P.R. Saijan and others attended the programme.

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