African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Arrives In New York For The 81St Session Of The United Nations General Assembly

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, accompanied by the Deputy Chairperson H.E. Ms. Salma Malika Hadadi and a delegation of AU Commissioners and Heads of AU Organs, has arrived in New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

UNGA81 is convened under the theme,“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

Against this backdrop, the Chairperson will amplify Africa's voice and priorities, underscoring three key messages:

- Africa must have a stronger voice in shaping global decisions. The African Union will advocate for a more representative, equitable and effective multilateral system, including meaningful African representation in the UN Security Council and international financial institutions.

- Africa is taking greater responsibility for shaping its own future. The AU will highlight African leadership and ownership in peace and security, continental integration and economic transformation, while advancing institutional reform and greater financial autonomy.

- Africa is an indispensable partner in addressing global challenges. The AU will position Africa not simply as a beneficiary of international cooperation, but as a strategic actor and partner in shaping global solutions - from peace and security and climate action to global health, trade, technology and sustainable development.

During his stay in New York, the Chairperson is scheduled to hold a series of high-level engagements, including a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, as well as meetings with Heads of State and Government and leaders from the business community.

The AU delegation will use the High-Level Week to convenient side-events that advance Africa's strategic priorities and strengthen partnerships towards a more representative, effective, and responsive multilateral system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).