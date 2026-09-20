Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Female Cheetah Into Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Neemuch, Sep 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday released a female cheetah named CCB-2, brought from Botswana, into the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Neemuch district.

With this release, the total number of cheetahs in the sanctuary has risen to four - two males and two females - raising hopes of the cheetah family expanding in the area.

Speaking to the media after the release, the Chief Minister said the move reflects Madhya Pradesh's spirit of“live and let live” towards wildlife. He congratulated the Forest Department and the people of the state, stressing the need to further strengthen the state's ecosystem.

CM Yadav noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is making continuous and effective efforts for cheetah conservation. He described Project Cheetah as a historic and significant initiative not only for Madhya Pradesh but for the whole of Asia.

Recalling that cheetahs had once become extinct in Asia and disappeared from Madhya Pradesh, he said it is a matter of great fortune that the animals are once again roaming freely on the soil of the state.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh is home to 56 cheetahs, including cubs.

The Chief Minister called this a major achievement for the Forest Department and a reflection of the state's rich history in forest and wildlife conservation. He congratulated all officers and employees of the department for their remarkable work in preserving the state's natural heritage and biodiversity.

Yadav expressed satisfaction that the cheetahs 'Pavak' and 'Prabhas', released last year, are healthy. He recalled that four new arrivals had joined just two days earlier. The project aims to re-establish the cheetah's life cycle after a gap of nearly 100 years.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that wild buffaloes have been brought from Assam, further demonstrating the government's commitment to wildlife restoration.

Highlighting the socio-economic impact, he said the initiative has boosted employment and transformed the lives of local residents. Initially, villagers had some apprehensions, but the situation improved with time. Wildlife conservation, he stressed, succeeds only through the positive cooperation of all stakeholders.