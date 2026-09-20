Sanitation Worker's Suicide: Delhi BJP Holds Protest To Demand Sacking Of AAP Councillor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in central Delhi demanding the dismissal of the Opposition party's Municipal Councillor Vijay Kumar from the party in connection with his alleged link to the suicide of MCD sanitation worker Deepak.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia addressed the protest, and State Vice President Shri Rajesh Bhatia coordinated it. State Vice President Sunil Yadav conducted the protest.

Deepak's wife, Sangeeta, also joined the protest with her young daughter in her arms and demanded justice.

The BJP workers gathered at Windsor Place, raising slogans against Trilokpuri Municipal Councillor Vijay Kumar, whom they accused of forcing MCD sanitation worker Deepak to take his own life.

The workers then marched towards the AAP office. Police tried to stop them by putting up two barricades, but the protesters broke through both.

The Delhi Police then stopped the protesters and arrested Chandolia, along with prominent leaders including MLAs Ravindra Negi and Ravikant Ujjainwal and Councillor Priyanka Gautam, and took them to Tilak Marg Police Station.

Police released them after about an hour with a warning.

Addressing the protest, Chandolia put two direct questions to the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party: Why are Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar silent despite serious allegations against AAP Councillor Vijay Kumar of allegedly financially harassing an MCD sanitation worker and driving him to suicide?

He also asked when the Aam Aadmi Party will dismiss its councillor, Vijay Kumar, from the party.

Chandolia said that any form of injustice, exploitation or financial harassment of sanitation workers will not be tolerated.

He said BJP workers would continue their protest demanding an impartial investigation, action against those responsible and justice for the victim's family.

He said that instead of trying to evade the allegations and engaging in political rhetoric, the AAP must now give clear answers to the serious questions raised before the public.

Along with workers from Mayur Vihar district, thousands of Delhi BJP state office-bearers and workers from the Scheduled Caste Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and Purvanchal Morcha participated in the protest.

Chandolia said that members of the sanitation workers' community work day and night to keep Delhi clean, and no form of injustice against them can be tolerated.