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Azerbaijani MFA Extends Condolences To Pakistan


2026-09-20 11:16:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Pakistan.

This was stated in a post published by the ministry on the social network X.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the mosque and police compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Pakistan, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism in all its forms,” the post said.

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Trend News Agency

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